The moment stuck out to Maryville College coach Darrin Travillian.
“At one point when we finally got a bucket or whatever, (assistant coach Jordan Ballard) looked at me and she’s like, ‘Those are the first points of this quarter.’ I was like, ‘You’re right,’” Travillian told The Daily Times.
The Scots had just ended a 15-0 run by CCS foe Berea in the second quarter Saturday, one that saw Maryville’s one-point lead to end the first period quickly evaporate. The game had changed for good, as Berea only built its lead from there en route to beating Maryville, 85-59, inside Boydson H. Baird Gymnasium.
Maryville (7-10, 4-4 CCS) went on a 5-0 run to start the game, but it paled in comparison to the run Berea (17-1, 9-0 CCS) used to swing momentum heavily in its favor. The Scots tallied just one bucket in the second quarter, with their six other points coming via free throws.
“I mean, we hung in there in the first quarter, you know, a little bit of that is kind of fool’s gold, right?” Travillian said. “Because if you’re making shots, then you just assume we’re playing well because the ball’s going through the net. Well, (Berea) kept on making shots, right? I mean, that ended up being their low quarter of 16. They kept on making shots.”
The loss underscored a strong performance by Maryville senior Courtney Carruthers, who led all scorers with 24 points. She connected on nine of her 19 shots, including two of her seven 3-point attempts, and was 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
The Scots have always relied on the dynamic guard, but they’re doing so even more now with a short-handed roster. Among Maryville’s personnel issues, freshman guard Ella Haney, the team’s second-leading scorer, was injured last week.
“(Carruthers) is a really, really good player,” Travillian said. “She’s a very talented offensive player. Right now, we’re so short-handed in the back court that we’re asking her to play way too many minutes and to handle the ball way more than we should. We’re definitely putting too much on her, but that’s where we are.
“We’ve got to just grind it out and find a way for the next month, and that’s okay.”
The Mountaineers out-rebounded the Scots, 39-26, beating them in an area they typically excel in. Maryville entered Saturday’s contest averaging just over 42 rebounds per game, but were limited to 16 less than that mark against Berea.
Maryville’s leading rebounder was freshman forward Olivia Cathers with five boards.
“You’ve got to get back, you’ve got to defend, you’ve got to do the work on the boards,” Travillian said. “We’ve been a good rebounding team all year, and then today, we lost the boards by 13. They did a tremendous job of winning the boards. That hurt.”
The Scots won’t play at Cooper Athletic Center again until Feb. 7, as they now embark on a four-game roadstand. They will play at Agnes Scott on Tuesday, at Belhaven on Jan. 28, at LaGrange on Feb. 3 and at Huntingdon on Feb. 4.
The stretch will be crucial for Maryville, which currently sits in the middle of the CCS standings.
“We spent a lot of time on the road in the fall, and so we’re used to the travel and all that stuff,” Travillian said. “We’ve got to go do it again this week. It’s never easy, but it’s okay.”
