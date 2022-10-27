Sierra Lee had her opportunities to score early in the season, she just could not make the most of them.
The sophomore forward logged 28 shots through Maryville College’s first nine games of the season. Thirteen of them were on frame and two found the back of the net.
Maryville College coach Pepe Fernandez knew the Scots needed more production from Lee to reach their full potential. A conversation followed and Lee took it to heart.
“I started focusing more on my finishing and less on just kicking the ball at the goal,” Lee told The Daily Times. “I just worked on my shot selection because Pepe said that was the reason I wasn’t scoring much at the beginning of the season.”
Lee terrorized opposing goalkeepers over the final eight games of the regular season, putting 27 of her 48 shots on goal while scoring 10 times. The Gallatin product had just two games with a shot-on-goal percentage of less than 50% during that stretch.
The offensive surge earned Lee the Collegiate Conference of the South’s first-ever Offensive Player of the Year award Wednesday. Lee is the first Scot to win a conference’s highest individual honor since Shannon Reagan was tabbed USA South Player of the Year in 2019.
“It’s very difficult to move from being a high school goal scorer to a college goal scorer because the pressure and speed is different,” said Fernandez, who notched his 800th career win (combined men and women) on Oct. 15 and was named CCS’ Women’s Soccer Coach of the Year.
“She was getting herself in really good positions to score, she just needed to be a little more selective with her shots and a little more composed with her finishing, and she has done both of those things and it has paid of.
“It has nothing to do with coaching, it’s her getting out there and taking shot after shot after shot and seeing the ball hit the net.”
Fernandez acknowledges that without Lee’s late-season contributions, the Scots (10-4-3, 6-1-1 CCS) would not have won a share of the CCS regular-season title, but he was also not surprised that it happened.
Lee arrived at Maryville College with a ton of potential and a ringing endorsement from Gallatin coach Greg Harper, who played for Fernandez at Chattanooga in 1985.
She played in 20 games (eight starts) as a freshman and tallied five goals and four assists, but the graduations of Bailey Sipos and Kelsey Green thrust Lee into a integral role this season.
“We thought she had the ability to be a Player of the Year-caliber player, we just didn’t think it would come this quick,” Fernandez said. “The reason it did come this quick is because she worked really hard over the summer. She came in, was super fit and had worked on her finishing. She is so coachable, and she will work over and over on any little detail that you give her.
“You could see the potential, and her high school coach and I are good friends. He really felt like she was going to be a big player for us, and obviously she’s been able to be that.”
A Player of the Year trophy is special, but Lee is more focused on Maryville College being crowned CCS’ first champion. She can aid in the venture by pouring in some more goals when the Scots host Berea in the CCS Tournament quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. today at the MC Soccer Complex.
“I think we just need to keep our focus on the game in front of us,” Lee said. “We can’t think too far ahead because if we do, we could just let the game that we’re playing this weekend slip from under our feet.”
