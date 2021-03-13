Tennessee’s baseball team rode a six-run sixth inning to a 14-9 victory over UNC Greensboro on Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Vols (13-3) trailed 7-3 after three innings, but then scored 11 runs off 12 hits in the next four innings to clinch a series victory. They will try to sweep UNC Greensboro today at 1 p.m.
Mark McLaughlin ascended the mound in the fourth and pitched five innings in relief to earn the victory. Pete Derkay led Tenenssee with four hits in five at-bats.
