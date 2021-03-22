William Blount pitcher Rhode Kirkland knew he needed to be careful in the top of the fifth when Bearden’s Bryson Trammell stepped up to the plate in Monday night’s District 4-AAA matchup.
The Governors trailed by one with two outs and two runners on base, and Trammell had already hit a home run against Kirkland during his last at-bat to put Bearden ahead.
“I left a curve ball high on a good hitter’s count there,” Kirkland said of Trammell’s homer. “I knew I had to be careful where I threw the ball, so we were working away from him. …
“We just kept it in the outside corner until we got a call for us.”
Kirkland struck out Trammell looking to eliminate the threat, and the Govs capitalized on that momentum with three runs in the bottom of the fifth en route to a 4-2 victory at home.
Kirkland struck out seven batters in five innings before Justin Bell threw the final two innings in relief, during which he struck out three to seal the win for William Blount (3-2, 1-1 District 4-AAA)
“Kirkland threw a heck of a game,” William Blount coach Justin Young said. “He kept us in it and then Justin Bell finished it off, and that’s big. He’s a sophomore and he’s very talented. He’s got a big role on this team, and I’m proud of him for coming in in a tough spot against a good team and getting the job done.”
Will Vance led William Blount at the plate with three hits and an RBI.
William Blount got on the board first in the bottom of the second when Avery Crabtree, who drew a walk, scored on an error to put the Govs ahead 1-0.
Bearden (1-2, 0-2) answered the next inning after Caden Rector drew a walk with two outs, and Trammell homered to right field to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 edge.
Young said his squad wasn’t fazed by losing its lead.
“We don’t have a lot of experience after not playing last year, but they’re a veteran group as far as their age, so they were positive,” Young said. “We know it’s a long ball game. … I try to tell them that, at some point in the game, something bad is going to happen. Let’s respond to that, let’s keep fighting, and they did that tonight.”
Bearden recorded its second hit of the night in top of the fifth when Griffen Oros singled to center field with two outs. Rector followed that with a walk to put two on base with two outs.
It was at that point an assistant coach for William Blount met with Kirkland on the mound. It was evidently an effective talk as Kirkland struck out Trammell to keep the Govs in the game.
“He asked me what pitches I wanted to throw, what pitches I felt comfortable with,” Kirkland said. “(I decided to) stick with the fastball — what I was comfortable with.”
The Govs got back to work in the bottom of the fifth. Job Matossian and Carter Abbott kicked things off with a pair of singles before Kirkland drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt to tie the score at 2.
William Blount then pulled ahead for good with back-to-back doubles to centerfield by Vance and Brandon Coggins. The Govs recorded eight hits while Bearden finished with three.
Next up for William Blount is Knoxville West on Wednesday followed by Maryville on Friday.
“It’s a big district week for us,” Young said. “We’ve got to play our game and hopefully we play as well as we did tonight.”
