The Greenback softball team surrendered five runs in the first inning and six in the seventh, two blowups it was unable to recover from in a 16-2 loss to Oliver Springs on Tuesday at Greenback School.
Oliver Springs tallied nine extra-base hits during its 18-hit outburst.
Makenzie Jones and Karli Hammontree logged multi-hit performances for the Lady Cherokees (5-10), with Jones notching a pair of doubles.
Greenback will attempt to get back on track when it hosts Cosby at 5 p.m. Thursday.
