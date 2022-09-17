The King’s Academy coach Jonathan Sellers knows Friendship Christian quarterback Garrett Weekly well. Weekly spent two years in the TKA program before his family moved to Lebanon.
“He’s a really, really, really good football player,” Sellers said. “I know he’ll be the best quarterback we see all year. He’s highly talented. You give him some time and give him some guys running down the field and he makes a lot of great throws.”
TKA’s defense made it far too easy on Weekly in a 33-0 loss to Friendship Christian on Friday at Huskey Stadium. The Commanders scored touchdowns on four passes 30 yards or longer and only one of the four scores was even slightly contested.
Busts in TKA’s back end cost them badly against FCS and a pair of easy touchdown passes — from 86 and 32 yards — gave FCS an early 14-0 lead. Against a TKA offense that struggled to create big plays, a two-touchdown lead was tough to overcome.
“Hats off to them,” Sellers said. “They have a good group. You’ve got to be really good because he’s (Weekly) able to create so much extra time in the pocket and stay with receivers long. That first one, we’re in great shape— we get our eyes, a little nose in the backfield and because he’s able to create, now (Brock Montgomery) is running down the field for a touchdown and there’s a couple other ones. Hats off to them, too, they did a good job of scheming us up, knowing what we do and putting us in some bad spots.”
The self-inflicted mistakes weren’t done for the Lions. TKA’s punter dropped the snap midway through the second quarter, giving Friendship the ball on the Lions’ 4-yard line. They’d extend their lead to 21-0 a play later.
FCS put an exclamation point on its win with JJ Pruneau slipping down the middle unguarded for a 55-yard touchdown that began the running clock.
“The recurring theme for us right now,” Sellers said. “We’re making too many small mistakes, too many mental mistakes. All of it is fixable. I told those guys right now, as I told them at halftime, we’re probably three plays away there in the first half. We have two busts on defense, we have a botched play on our punt team, and if it’s not for those three plays they’re really struggling to move the football there. It could have very easily been a 0-0 game or 7-0 game going into half, but we got to stop beating ourselves. As I’ve said for the last couple weeks, that ultimately falls on me. It’s my job to make sure they’re executing.”
Adding to the frustration for TKA (1-4, 0-1 Division 2-A East Region) was the Commanders’ struggles to move the ball. FCS recorded just two more first downs than TKA with only two scoring drives taking over four plays.
TKA’s run defense held strong, limiting the Commanders to 25 rushing yards on 21 attempts. That effort was all for naught, however, as big plays and mental mistakes handed the Lions a third consecutive defeat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.