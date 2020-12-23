As soon as Heritage’s Grant Campbell released his hands from the rim midway through the third quarter, the sophomore center yelled during his descent back to the court.
Campbell wasn’t happy with how he played during the first half against Seymour.
His teammate Parker Rothery encouraged him to be more aggressive in the second.
Campbell did just that, scoring eight of his 13 points in the second half, including a two-handed dunk in the third quarter that came after he outmuscled three Seymour players for an offensive rebound.
“He exploded up — it was good,” Rothery told The Daily Times. “That (dunk) gave us very good momentum.”
The Mountaineers continued to feed off that momentum in the second half. They rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to earn a 62-52 victory over Seymour on the final day of the Heritage Christmas Classic.
Rothery produced a game-high 26 points while senior guard Nate Marsh added 16.
Heritage (4-8) went on a 12-0 run to grab a 38-32 lead in the third quarter and converted 18 of 20 free throws in the fourth quarter to clinch second place in the round-robin tournament. The Mountaineers defeated Maryville Christian, 48-44, on Monday and suffered a 40-39 loss to Elizabethton on Tuesday.
“We got chewed out at halftime for not hitting (free throws),” Rothery said. “We had to step up our game in that aspect. … We played really well throughout this whole tournament. Ethan Golder played really well. Chase (Ridings) stepped up. Nate (Marsh) stepped up. We are starting to gel together. Since COVID-19, we haven’t been able to play a lot together, so with these games under our belt we are starting to gel more.”
The Mountaineers struggled early defending Seymour post Stan Pennington, who scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half to give the Eagles (1-10) the lead. Nic Childress’ layup extended Seymour’s lead to 20-11 early in the second quarter. The Mountaineers trimmed the deficit to 26-21 by half, but Heritage coach Dennis Godfrey still wasn’t pleased with his team’s effort in the first 16 minutes.
“In the first half, it looked like they didn’t want to be there,” Godfrey said. “There was just no excitement, no fire. We lost a tough game last night that we should have won. I just talked to them about, ‘Either you have the will to come out and compete or you don’t. This ain’t going to be on ESPN. It’s just the will of what you want. If you win, you are going to win and get after them.’
“It was just a different mindset in the second half.”
Rothery drained a triple in the right corner to open the second half. Campbell’s dunk tied the game at 32-32 with 5:30 remaining. The Mountaineers kept rolling as Marsh buried a baseline jumper, then slashed through the lane and finished at the rim to give Heritage a 38-32 edge.
The Mountaineers took care of business at the free-throw line to enter the holiday break with momentum.
“It feels good, but we got to keep it going throughout the whole season,” Rothery said. “I think we play Hardin Valley on Jan. 5. Hopefully, we can carry this momentum over into the game.”
