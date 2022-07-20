ATLANTA — The driving distance between Billy Napier’s hometown of Chatsworth, Georgia, and Atlanta is 85 miles.
That’s where the first-year Florida Gators head football coach stood Wednesday inside the College Football Hall of Fame, taking the podium at SEC Media Days for the first time, but his journey from playing quarterback under his father, Bill, at Murray County High School to the offseason’s biggest stage has covered even more miles.
Napier played his college ball in the Southern Conference at Furman University before embarking on a coaching career that has included stops at Clemson, Alabama, Florida State, Arizona State, Louisiana and now Florida.
He’s worked under the likes of Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher and Dabo Swinney, three likely reasons Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin was interested in hiring him after firing Dan Mullen after four years and a 6-7 season in 2021.
Now, Napier is taking on his biggest coaching challenge yet but he continues to carry the lessons from his father, who spent several years in the profession in the high school ranks before passing away 60-years-old after a years-long battle with ALS in 2017.
“I grew up about two hours north of here,” Napier said. “When I was growing up, my dad, anytime he dropped us off, whether it was at elementary school, middle school, to the church, maybe practice for baseball, whatever the case may be, he would always ask us what our name was. We had to say our last name and then we would say, ‘represent.’”
“Well, today is a great day. Very humbled and honored to be here to represent the University of Florida. … More importantly, our team, our players, our staff, our entire organization from top to bottom.”
Given his success as the head coach at Louisiana, Napier had been on the radar of a few SEC programs over the past few seasons. His 2021 Ragin’ Cajun team won 13 games and the Sun Belt Conference before Florida offered him the job.
Napier won 40 games at Louisiana after being hired in 2018 and won the most games in a single season in program history after going 11-3 in his second season before besting that record this past year, but producing similar results in the SEC will be a much sterner test of his coaching abilities.
The Gators were a drive away from beating Alabama in the 2020 SEC Championship and spent most of that season as a possible playoff contender, but followed it up with a losing season in which they turned a 3-1 start into an abysmal 3-5 finish, which included losses to Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and LSU, all of which resulted in Mullen’s firing before the season ended.
To make the situation even more dire in Gainesville, conference rival Georgia won its first national championship in over 40 years and hasn’t appeared even close to slowing down under seventh-year coach Kirby Smart.
“I think we’re all aware that if you can win your division, the championship here, you can be a national championship contender. The path, it’s been proven,” Napier said. “... When you take over an organization, a team, you quickly get to work on what are the issues, what are the problems and coming up with really good solutions. It’s one day at a time, it’s one person at a time. I think that’s the approach we’re taking.”
Napier’s coaching debut will set up for an opportunity right out of the gate against defending PAC-12 champion Utah at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Sept. 3, followed by two crucial conference games against Kentucky and at Tennessee.
Like he has everywhere else in his career, Napier is approaching his rebuild of the Florida football program the same way he watched his father approach his own challenges.
“Dad showed, I think, sometimes when adversity strikes, you can choose character or you can choose compromise,” Napier said. “Dad did an unbelievable job. Every day he chose character. He relied on his foundation, which was his faith. He was a great example to a lot of people.
“Even to this day, it’s impacting me and a lot of other people, too.”
