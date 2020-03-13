Plenty was going on in the world outside of the confines of the Heritage baseball field Friday. However, not even a pandemic could keep the Mountaineers from staying focused at the plate against Rhea County.
Heritage recorded nine hits, including two home runs, and drew six walks en route to a 12-0 victory in five innings.
Blake Cooper hit for the cycle, including a grand slam, while going 4-for-4 with eight RBI. Cooper and Hayden Gilliland accounted for Heritage’s two home runs.
It was Gilliland’s sixth in five games.
“We came into the year knowing that we were good,” Gilliland said. “We’ve got a lot of chemistry. We knew we were going to be able to put some numbers up. To actually make it happen — it’s awesome.”
Heritage (4-1) is making a habit of sending balls over the fence. The performance comes on the heels of the Mountaineers’ 7-1 victory over North Greene on Thursday in which they had four home runs.
It was in that game Cooper said he snapped himself out of a hitting slump with a little swing and bunt. He had been struggling connecting at the plate until that point.
“I ran it out and got it,” he said. “Ever since then, I’ve been piecing the ball. (Tonight’s performance) gives us a lot of confidence. We’re ready to play.”
Cooper got things started in the top of the first with a single before the Mountaineers loaded the bases with a pair of walks. However, they couldn’t capitalize as Rhea County quickly got the outs it needed to get out of the bind.
The Mountaineers made up for that lack of production with six runs in the bottom of the second. Heritage first baseman Blake Hughes, who had just ended the top of the inning with back-to-back putouts in which he had to stretch to make the plays, led off with a line drive to center field for a single.
Luke Johnson scored him with a double to put Heritage on the board, 1-0.
“He has picked a bunch of balls this year,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett said of Hughes. “We hit it good today, but we also played great defense.”
On the Mountaineers’ next at-bat, Kameron Johnson doubled their lead with an RBI single before Cooper drove both Johnsons home with double.
Gilliland capped the second-inning scoring with a two-run homer to put Heritage ahead 6-0.
In the bottom of the third, Cooper homered with the bases loaded to extend Heritage’s lead to 10-0 before notching a two-run triple in the fourth inning.
Nolan Cunningham struck out four while allowing three hits to earn the win.
Heritage returns to action Saturday against Knoxville Grace Christian Academy.
Amid plenty of concerns regarding the coronavirus and what it could mean for the spring sports season, Gilliland said the Mountaineers are focused on staying in the moment.
“The seniors have all been playing together since we were 10 years old,” Gilliland said. “We’ve just been waiting for this year. We’re taking it day-by-day and staying as level headed as we can.”
