William Blount soccer looked more like the team it expected to be two days after a nine-goal loss to state tournament hopeful Hardin Valley in its opener.
The Lady Governors put Greenback on its heels in the early going and never let it recover, racking up offensive chances while residing in the Lady Cherokees’ defensive third for most of the match en route to a 6-1 victory on Thursday.
“We knew we were running into a buzzsaw (on Tuesday), so I told them to let it go,” William Blount coach Perry Hopkins told The Daily Times. “(Wednesday) was probably the best practice we’ve had in weeks, and they were excited to come and play because they knew they could get this kind of result.”
Senior Audrey Mathenia got William Blount (1-1) on the board first in the 14th minute with a shot from outside of the penalty box that floated over the outstretched arms of Greenback goalkeeper Brooke McConnell and into the side netting.
Junior midfielder McKenna Myers made it two-score advantage by placing a shot just below the crossbar in the 22nd minute before making way for a prolific performance from senior forward Blakely Hopkins.
Hopkins found the back of the net to cap the first-half scoring in the 29th minute after recovering a loose ball in the box following a collision. She then scored all three of William Blount’s goals in the second half to finish with a four-goal haul.
“We have the potential to be really good (offensively). Emma Brink, Miranda Johnson and I play club together and McKenna and I have played together for as long as I can remember,” Blakely Hopkins said. “We’ve always worked really well with each other, and that’s part of the reason why I think we have a really strong offense — definitely the strongest we’ve ever had.”
An overmatched Greenback defense was dealt an early blow when senior midfielder Julianne Fox suffered an apparent ankle injury in the third minute, stunting its ability to develop any offense to relieve pressure on a back line that was under siege most of the match.
“She has the most soccer IQ from all her years of experience, so there’s the practical application of losing her, but there is also the psychological aspect, and we have to get over that,” Greenback coach Rob Fox said. “We lost Mikah (Morris) on Tuesday night, and our girls start to go, ‘Oh no. What are we going to do now?’
“That’s part of the reason I’m proud of the girls tonight because I don’t think they responded as negatively as I thought they might.”
The Lady Cherokees continued to fight in the second half, preventing a mercy-rule defeat while also cobbling together a couple offensive chances while building some momentum for their meeting with Sequoyah on Tuesday.
Junior Kiki Bishop converted a penalty kick in the 61st minute to avoid a shutout, and Greenback nearly scored a minute later off a near-perfect cross from freshman Kylee Moore that freshman Gracie Castro could not get on the other end of.
“I felt like despite the score, I didn’t see any quit out of my girls,” Fox said. “That’s probably what I’m most proud of them for. We had several chances on their goal, we had the PK and we had a couple other crosses that were positives.
“Those are the type of things that Julianne typically does, so this is an opportunity for the others to say, ‘OK, we can do that, too.’ We just have to learn to finish them.”
That was a lesson William Blount, which will face District 4-AAA foe Maryville on Tuesday, did not need in a bounce-back victory.
“It was nice to string some things together and see what we’ve been working on it training,” Perry Hopkins said. “We knew we were capable of playing like this against a normal opponent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.