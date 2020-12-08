NASHVILLE — Grey Carroll exited middle school with the hope of being in position to be named Tennessee Titans Mr. Football at some point in his career.
Alcoa defensive coordinator Brian Nix believed Carroll had the potential to be one of the best defensive players to come through the program, but he admits that the top individual honor in Tennessee high school football seemed a bit ambitious for a variety of reasons: the difficulty for a defensive lineman to garner that recognition, the bias shown toward student-athletes with the best offers and the fact that the Tornadoes could realistically have multiple finalists any given year.
That all changed when Carroll took the field as a freshman for Alcoa.
“The thing that we didn’t know that was the most intangible about Grey was how hard he plays,” Nix told The Daily Times. “We’ve had a lot of great defensive linemen, but I’ve never had a kid match talent with effort like he did. Every single snap, he was all out all the time, and that’s what really made him special.”
The rare combination of innate talent and an elite motor made Carroll into the most dominant force in Class 3A. The Georgia Tech commit was a Mr. Football finalist a year ago, losing out to Stratford’s James Moore, and earned that distinction again this season.
This time, though, it was his name called out by Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Titans. Carroll edged out Milan’s Anthony Brown and Pearl-Cohn’s Martino Owens to become the 11th player in program history to win a Mr. Football award.
“I don’t want to necessarily say that this individual stuff is what my goals are — it’s always to get these right here — but I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t in the back of my head,” said Carroll, brandishing three state championship rings with another on the way. “Coming here last year and losing, it gave me a little more fuel because they thought another guy was better, but to come back and win, it’s cool.”
Carroll accomplished the feat despite missing the first two games of the season because of an offseason hip surgery. Nix said there was some talk that he may miss the entirety of his senior campaign, but Carroll grinded tirelessly in rehab and made his first tackle of the season on his first snap against Scott on Sept. 4.
He never slowed down from there, making up for the time he missed in a hurry.
Carroll logged 67 total tackles — 23.5 for loss, including eight sacks — two forced fumbles and two blocked punts in 13 games to lead a Tornadoes defense that surrendered 4.2 points per game and recorded eight shutouts to help Alcoa win its sixth consecutive Class 3A BlueCross Bowl.
The greatness Carroll exhibited on the football field will be remembered for a long time, but he hopes he has left more of a lasting legacy than stacked box scores on Friday nights.
“At the end of it all, football is a big part of my life, but I hope people remember me as a good person,” Carroll said. “I try to treat people the best I can on the football team and in the community. I try to be a leader everywhere. I just want people to look back and know that I truly gave it everything I have for each and every one of my teammates and the community.”
That is a sentiment Nix has no problem believing.
“A lot of his leadership was from example because of how hard he played,” Nix said. “He demanded of his teammates the same energy, and someone is going to respond to that if they know you’re someone who is going to produce.
“As much as anything, I think that’s going to be his legacy because he’s been such an important part of the overall success of our defense the last couple of years.”
