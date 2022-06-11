Chadd Clabough owes his love of golf to his father.
“My dad got me into it when I was like 12 or 13 years old,” Clabough told The Daily Times. “I’ve loved it for a very long time. Not been very good at it, but I like it.”
That push from dad not only sparked a love of yet another sport for Clabough, who is the head wrestling coach and an assistant football coach at William Blount, but also set the father and son up to make summer memories on the course.
On Saturday, Clabough and his father, Steve, capped off their third day of competition in this year’s Blount County Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament. They’ve played together in the tournament for approximately five years.
“Playing with my dad is huge because he’s getting older in life,” Clabough said, “and that time I get to spend with him is special, very special. I don’t know how many more years I’ve got left, so every round, every second, every putt, every moment (is) big, just huge to be with him during those times.
“Love it. Can’t take it back.”
Clabough finished Saturday’s round at Townsend’s Wild Laurel Golf Course tied for fifth place in the Open division with a 231 overall score, 20 shots behind division leader Kevin Gryder. His father is in sixth place in the Super Senior group at 236, seven shots back from leader Bobby Perkinson.
It proved no worry for Clabough, though, who’s focus is just as much on family as it is golf. He even pondered if he’s related to Cody Clabough, another golfer in the tournament’s Open division, as his roots run deep in the area.
“I’m sure I’m related to (him) in some way if he spells his name the same as I spell my last name,” Clabough said. “We have a humongous family. My grandfather had like 13 brothers and sisters, so that whole Sevier County-Maryville area is where we all came from. So for sure could be related.”
As he took in a porch view of the scenic landscape surrounding Wild Laurel, the coach and amateur golfer wasn’t shy about his love for the area that has not only given he and his father summer memories, but the perfect outlet for his widespread love of sports.
“Just Blount County in general, the way they approach sports, and it doesn’t just mean William Blount,” Clabough said. “Maryville, Alcoa, Heritage, William Blount. Just Blount County in general, their approach to sports, how they make it change student athletes’ lives and the involvement they have in it is just so much different in my experience.”
Michael Bradshaw, who has won the Champions division three straight times, tightened his grip, shooting a 70 and moving his three-day total to 209. He’s a whopping 15 strokes ahead of Brandon Nichols in second place.
“This was considered ‘Moving Day’ here at Wild Laurel,” tournament director Robbie Lotz said. “(Michael) Bradshaw shoots an even par 70 to just expand his lead there in the Championship. He’s running away with it.”
Gryder, who is looking to repeat as Open champion, shot a 5-under 65, moving to 211 overall and 11 shots ahead of Brad White, further cementing his spot in first place.
“Kevin (Gryder) with an unbelievable 65 here in the Open division,” Lotz said. “You can go ahead and engrave his name on the trophy, that’s how I see that.”
Reigning champion Gary Wear (226) holds a slim two-stroke lead over Scott Cupp and Peter Bollant (both 228) in the Senior division, with both Wear and Cupp tallying a 75 and Bollant a 77.
“In the Senior division, that’s the tight one with Gary Wear leading Scott Cupp and Peter Bollant by two going into (today’s) round at Egwani Farms,” Lotz said. “If anybody wants to come out and check out the action, there will be plenty of action in that Senior division as Scott Cupp is ever entertaining.”
Perkinson shot a 77 for a total of 229, with Joe Pickett shooting 75 and Dick McCord tallying a 74 to enter a second-place tie at 232 each.
After Saturday’s action at Wild Laurel, winners will ultimately be decided in today’s finale at Egwani Farms Golf Course in Rockford.
“The serene settings here at Wild Laurel really just took the cake,” Lotz said. “Great place to play golf. A little resort action for a lot of people who travel in to this area from out of state. They opened the course up to us once again for the Blount County Tournament, and it played tough. A couple of guys around even par, but for the most part, it played pretty tough.”
