Friday was a sad day for Tony Hughes and others involved with organizing the Blount County Amateur golf tournament.
They had to say goodbye for this year.
Hughes informed the Daily Times the annual event will not be held in 2020 because of complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 72-hole stroke play event contested on four local courses was originally scheduled to be played June 11-14 but was postponed. Hughes said the committee discussed other options at length but never could find an answer.
“It takes several months to put this thing together and do it right,” he said. “We didn’t stop working on it, but we put it in neutral for a while just to see. We had things lined out, but with the increase in (COVID-19) cases, we just decided not to do it this year.”
The cancelation is not likely to affect the tournament in 2021. Organizers had to cancel the tournament in 2017, but when it came back in 2018 and 2019 there were more than 100 entrants.
Hughes said the tournament, which debuted in 1966, used to get 140-160 players when tournament golf was more prevalent. Now that tournament golf is less popular for the amateur player, he said he would love to get 120 players every year.
There were high hopes of achieving that number this year, but the pandemic ultimately forced the committee’s hand. Organizers hoped for a decrease in COVID-19 cases as the summer wore on, but the number of cases went up.
“It was a hard decision for us to make but with all the Covid concerns and scheduling difficulties we felt this was the best thing to do,” Hughes said. “The last thing we wanted to think about was somebody participating and then contracting the virus. We don’t want to jeopardize anybody’s health.”
