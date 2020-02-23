Blount County athletes made a parade to the medal stand Saturday at the Tennessee High School Indoor Track and Field Championships at Vanderbilt University.
Maryville led the way with four such honors, including Lilly Lang’s championship in the high jump, which makes her the reigning champion in the event both indoors and outdoors.
On Saturday, Lang cleared her first five heights without a miss, including the winning height of 1.66 meters (about 5-5 ¼ feet).
Lang also ran a leg on the Lady Rebels’ 1,600-meter relay team that placed sixth.
Maryville’s boys had a pair of relays earn a spot on the awards stand — the 1,600 relay and the distance medley relay.
Heritage senior Anna Richardson, a Lipscomb University signee, had a pair of top-five finishes. She placed fourth in the high jump and fifth in the 60 hurdles.
William Blount’s Ben Centers placed third in the weight throw.
