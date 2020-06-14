KNOXVILLE — As the 10 members of Blount County-based Team Iron Age grip a barbell and prepare to lift hundreds of pounds, they do so with much more than trophies and records on their minds.
Do not get it twisted: Kent Johnson, Mick Lloyd, Chris Marsh, Paul Ferguson, Kevin Dukes, Scott Graves, Bradley Mckeehan, Austin Thompson, John Howe and David Russell have accomplished a lot in the seven months since coming together and joining the powerlifting circuit.
However, they measure their success on the impact they have on the community through their commitment to a sport that could have past them by a long time ago.
“Greatness has a price and excellence is a habit, but you have to have somebody to model that behavior for you,” Johnson told The Daily Times. “We have a responsibility to make the world a better place, and one of the simplest ways to do that is by setting the best example we can.
“The more of us that are joined together, the stronger it is. One lightbulb is great, but a whole bunch of spotlights is better. Shining that positivity on our community and giving it something to be proud of is a responsibility that I take very seriously.
The origins of Team Iron Age stem from Johnson deciding to compete “on a whim” last summer and realizing that he had all these muscle-bound men that could do something special as a collective.
The group trains at Olympia Athletic Club, a gym in Maryville owned by Steve and Tina Hepperly, but COVID-19 forced them to get creative. Most of the time, they found themselves at Russell’s house and continued business as usual.
“To be able to compete at our age, it’s extremely rare,” Thompson said. “It just doesn’t happen, but the chemistry (with this team) is perfect. The drive is there. The work ethic is there. We’ll be doing this for a long time.”
Team Iron Age consists mostly of middle-aged men, and yet, in an arena dominated by younger athletes, they have emerged as a formidable group.
The group has more than 20 state, federation and world records in two different federations and claimed 18 individual awards as well as a team championship in the Southern Powerlifting Federation Nationals competition Saturday in Knoxville.
“I do want to see those other teams filled with dread when we walk into the door,” Ferguson said. “We love it.”
“I think you only get old when you start thinking of the best days of your life in the past tense,” Johnson added. “As long as you’re always competing and striving to get better, you’re not really old. I don’t want to waste my life rotting on the vine. I don’t want to sit back and think about the good ole days and not think about tomorrow.”
Team Iron Age is not only a testament to what can be accomplished through hard work and determination but also perseverance through the trials and tribulations that life holds.
Russell was abused as a child, bullied in school, homeless for part of his adult life and beat cancer, and now he grips a barbell and attacks each lift with everything he has — what he describes as his therapy.
It is one of the many paths that culminated in the foundation of this unexpected team yielding staggering results in an effort to be role models and beacons of hope in their community.
“I’ve accumulated a lot of trophies, but trophies will fall apart or they’ll go into a box when I’m gone and somebody will put them away somewhere,” Russell said. “What is most important is how we affected someone else along the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.