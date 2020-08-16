Girls soccer teams in Blount County are eager to kick off their season, and some look poised for some deep playoff runs.
Maryville and Alcoa will look to return to the state tournament while Seymour and Greenback — both of which suffered narrow season-ending losses in the playoffs — hope to cap this year on a different note.
William Blount and Heritage also return some key players that could help them compete in one of the state’s toughest districts, and Maryville Christian will look to build on the success it experienced in its debut season.
CLASS AAA
Coach: Steve Feather (fifth season)
2019 record: 18-4-3 (lost in Class AAA state semifinal)
Key players: Kayla Barr (Soph. F)., Megan Carroll (Jr., MF), Ashlynn Taylor (Sr., F)
Comment/Prognosis: Maryville has no shortage of offensive weapons, but it is having to replace its entire midfield. Among those key losses was Reyna Coston — a four-time All-Region player who contributed 30 goals and nine assists last season. The Lady Rebels also graduated their keeper, Grayson Patterson. A basketball player, Aaliyah Vananda joined the squad and will attempt to fill Patterson’s shoes in goal. Despite those key losses, Maryville remains the team to beat in District 4-AAA. Just a sophomore, Barr is among the key returners for Maryville after posting 13 goals and 23 assists her first season with the Lady Rebels. They will also enjoy the return of Taylor, who had her season cut short by a knee injury. Maryville has advanced to the state tournament four of the last five years, and the team has its sights set on returning this season.
Feather says: “The challenge will be replacing the midfield. It’s not that we don’t have the players to do it — it’s just going to look a little bit different. Our district and region are so tough — you don’t eyeball state first. Obviously, we’ve had a lot of success getting to state lately, but our motto has been to have your eye on the district championship and, after that, it just becomes a lot of fun.”
WILLIAM BLOUNT LADY GOVERNORS
Coach: Perry Hopkins (fourth season)
2019 record: 10-8 (lost in District 4-AAA play-in)
Key players: Blakely Hopkins (Sr., F), McKenna Myers (Jr., MF), Lily Bookout (Sr., D), Gracie Kilgore (Sr., D)
Comment/Prognosis: With 17 seniors and juniors, the Lady Governors will enjoy an upperclassman-heavy roster and the wealth of experience that comes with it. William Blount returns a pair of All-District players in Hopkins and Myers. A dangerous goal scorer, Blakely Hopkins is key for the Lady Govs on offense. Defensively, Bookout and Kilgore make for a duo that’s not easy to get past despite graduating All-District defender Shyanne East. Additionally, William Blount added a strength and conditioning coach over the summer, which Hopkins expects to pay dividends on the field. William Blount has even more reason to feel optimistic, as the team won six of its final seven games last season. After graduating just one full-time starter, the Lady Govs will aim to pick up where they left off and build on that success.
Hopkins says: “Knowing they were playing that way at the end of last year and with basically the whole team coming back, it’s encouraging to see. I feel like they know how to win now and that experience goes a long way. … It’s a really experienced team — that’s the first time I can say that coming into a season since we’ve been here, so that’s exciting.”
HERITAGE LADY MOUNTAINEERS
Coach: Andy Byrd (fifth season)
2019 record: 8-6-1 (lost in District 4-AAA quarterfinals)
Key players: Katlin Burger (Sr., F), Jocelyn Hayes (Jr., GK), Hannah Carpenter (Jr., D)
Comment/Prognosis: The Lady Mountaineers graduated a pair of crucial senior leaders in defender Alissa Ramoie and midfielder Audrianna Garland, but they retained their top offensive weapon in Burger. Burger led Heritage last season with 29 goals, and she played no small role in the team earning its second winning record in three years. The Lady Mountaineers will look to establish other scoring threats that can step up when Burger is double marked. On defense, Heritage will rely on Hayes in goal and Carpenter to continue anchoring the back line.
Byrd says: “I’m really, really proud of our girls. We’ve been working as hard as we can, trying to reach our potential. We may get surprised early simply because we’re so far behind since we haven’t had any scrimmages, but I think maybe we have the potential to surprise some people later. Our key is our early development. If we come in, take some knocks and get some confidence and build off of it, we’ll be able to roll.”
CLASS AA
Coach: Ron Blaydes (eighth season)
2019 record: 10-9-2 (lost in Class AA sectional)
Key players: Lauren Horton (Jr., GK), Emma Houser (Jr. F), Payton Jett (Soph., F), Emily Glaspie (Sr., MF), Abby Wolfenbarger (Sr., MF), Kaia Howard (Soph., F)
Comment/Prognosis: Seymour’s 2019 season came to an end in heart-breaking fashion when its sectional game against Knox Central came down to penalty kicks, and the Lady Eagles lost. Fortunately, Seymour is returning the bulk of its team and boasts the potential to make another deep playoff run. Horton will once again help anchor the defense in goal while Houser and Jett return as wings up top. The Lady Eagles graduated their striker and will rely on Howard — a defender last year — to shift into that position and fill that void. Among Seymour’s greatest strengths is its midfield, anchored by Glaspie and Wolfenbarger. Seniors on the team have yet to suffer a loss on their home field. They hope to keep it that way in their home opener against Jefferson County, which Blaydes expects to pose a real test.
Blaydes says: “ In soccer, if you can control the midfield, you’re in great shape. We’ve got a young team, but a lot of seasoned players, so we’re really looking forward to that. … We took our lumps last year and figured out what we need to do, and we’re really gelling as a team right now.”
CLASS A
Coach: Shane Corley (10th season)
2019 record: 14-6 (lost in Class A state championship)
Key players: McKinna Murr (Sr., F), Bonnie Lauderback (Sr., F), Shelby Knight (Sr., MF), Haley Atchley (Sr., D)
Comment/Prognosis: The Lady Tornadoes have advanced to the state tournament the last three straight seasons, and they look poised to make another appearance this fall. Alcoa returns its top scorer in Murr as well as its leader in assists with Knight. Atchley is expected to anchor the Lady Tornadoes’ back line while Lauderback, a striker, will give them another dangerous offensive weapon after a torn ACL caused her to miss most of last season. Among the most notable losses from last year’s state runner-up squad is midfielder Jada Johnson. Corley expects Kaleea Scales — a speedy junior who sat out last season as a transfer — to help fill that void with her athleticism and skill. Boasting an increased amount of depth and experience, the Lady Tornadoes have a lot going for them this season, and they will aim to rectify their loss to Signal Mountain in the 2019 state championship.
Corley says: “This is probably one of the most experienced teams we’ve had. The senior class obviously is a big key to that. We have some pretty strong skill players this year. We also have a little bit more depth than we’ve had the last two or three years, so that will play a big part as we go along, too. … I think you’ll see an enthusiastic team that’s pretty hungry.”
{strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}GREENBACK LADY CHEROKEES{/strong}
Coach: Rob Fox (seventh season)
2019 record: 13-5-1 (lost in Region 2-A semifinals)
Key players: Julianne Fox (Sr., MF), Kiki Bishop (Jr., D), Jenna McConnell (Sr., MF), Riley Poe (Sr., MF)
Comment/Prognosis: For the second straight year, the Lady Cherokees got within one game of advancing to the region championship, and they are eager to get over that hump this season. Greenback will benefit from a strong senior class, including Fox, McConnell, Poe and center back Elizabeth Tiller. Rob Fox also expects a trio of talented juniors — Bishop, midfielder Lynsi Sauder and forward Mikah Morris — to contribute heavily for the Lady Cherokees. Greenback graduated four seniors, most notably of which was All-Region goalkeeper Angelita Astudillo. It is still working on trying to fill that hole, but Rob Fox said the squad is strong on defense and at midfield. The Lady Cherokees hope to repeat as the District 4-A champions as well as rectify their 3-2 loss in the region semifinals.
Fox says: “We won the district last year, and we hope to get back to doing that again. The last two years, we have missed the region championship by one game. They’re very, very hungry. The girls have been itching to play soccer since we ended last year. They are just dying to get out there and compete.”
NON-TSSAA SCHOOLS
MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN LADY EAGLES
Coach: Jackson Bailey (second season)
Key players: Kenzie Lewis (Jr., GK), Ella Rivers (Sr., F), Cassidy Gann (Sr., D), Jaime Morris (Sr., D)
Comment/Prognosis: Maryville Christian kicked off its program on the right foot with a better-than-expected debut season last year. The Lady Eagles will rely on a trio of seniors — Rivers, Gann and Morris — for leadership while Lewis returns in goal. As an independent squad, Maryville Christian’s goal is to enter and win a tournament. Bailey said among the team’s greatest strengths is its chemistry, and he expects to see that translate onto the field.
Bailey says: “It was our first year. We worked hard and I think we exceeded our own expectations as well as other people’s. ... Our team chemistry is pretty strong. They care about each other, so that makes them want to work harder. … Our goal is the same every year, which is to give our best effort, and hopefully that will win us games.”
