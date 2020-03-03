Blount County Lacrosse has begun its fourth season and is fielding its highest number of teams.
Blount County will field four teams for boys and girls with nearly 100 players and almost a dozen coaches. It is increase from the single girls team it had in its inauugural season four years ago.
The teams play all of their home games at Union Grove Middle School.
For more information, visit www.blountcountybulldogs.com and www.saylax.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.