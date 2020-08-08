Adam Calder could not help but count the days as they passed.
One hundred sixty-three to be exact.
Calder, a William Blount senior, won three of the 18 medals Oak Ridge-based Atomic Rowing claimed during the Tennessee Indoor Rowing Championships on Feb. 8 in Chattanooga, but COVID-19 prevented the athletes from receiving their award until earlier this summer.
“Part of high school competition is seeing your hard work pay off,” Calder told The Daily Times. “That medal is something that symbolizes your hard work and dedication, and to not get that on the day we won them was disappointing, but honestly, the 163-day wait just made it all that much better.”
Calder finished third in the U19 2000-meter row and first in the U18 subcategory. He was also the anchor on Atomic Rowing’s first-place relay team. Maryville junior Sara Kate White won the gold in the women’s U19 Lightweight 2000-meter race.
The 18 individual accolades helped Atomic Rowing claim a team trophy for the second consecutive year, a string of success that started with the program inheriting all the athletes from East Tennessee Rowing after the latter shut down a year-and-a-half ago.
“Anytime you win a team championship it’s huge,” varsity men’s coach Matt Kaminski said. “We have a group of athletes that trained over the wintertime, and most of our kids hit personal bests at that regatta.
“It’s validation for all the hard work they do, and it was great to be able to put that into practice and go against the other teams in the state.”
However, the victory was bittersweet.
Atomic Rowing left Chattanooga knowing it was a successful trip, but there was no physical confirmation of all those wins. There were no pictures to commemorate the occasion.
“One thing we like to do on our team is bite the medals like they do at the Olympics,” Calder said. “Even not being able to do that one simple thing was a huge disappointment.”
The disappointment no longer lingers after finally receiving their medals following a more than five-month wait.
Atomic Rowing’s focus is now on its fall season, which starts Aug. 31. The program is still accepting members for the upcoming season. Interested athletes can sign up at oraa.org/atomic-varsity-rowing.
“There are a few races that haven’t been cancelled (in the fall), so right now, it’s about getting the team back together, making sure our endurance is up and getting everybody who didn’t do summer back in the program,” White said. “We just want to be ready to kick some butt in the spring and get some more medals.”
