High school athletes across Tennessee on Wednesday got the bad news they all had been dreading — they will not get to finish their seasons.
For seniors, that means their prep careers are over.
The TSSAA held onto hope of hosting postseason tournaments in basketball and spring sports as long as it could, but the final blow came Wednesday when Gov. Bill Lee announced a recommendation that schools across the state close for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
No school means no sports.
The decision was easy to predict, but it still hurt those who have no more games to play.
Here is some reaction from Blount County spring sports seniors as they coped with the TSSAA’s decision.
Email from Alcoa tennis player Isabel Boyd: “This year, I was slated to be the top of the rankings for singles and doubles. I was so excited for this season — to be able to grow closer with my teammates and be a leader and role model for the new members as well as improving my skill by playing challenging opponents.
“However, the season was cut short after just a few weeks of practice and a singular scrimmage. I am extremely thankful for the time that we did have and will forever cherish my memories from past seasons. AHS tennis will always have a special place in my heart.”
Twitter direct message from William Blount baseball player Justin Snider: “This time is hard, very hard. The bond that our team has is something special!
“The coaches have been huge through all of this. One thing I will miss most is the brotherhood. I’ll miss the game days. I’ll miss the memories with my teammates. Finally, the adrenaline rush when stepping on the mound. William Blount has been a huge part of my life the last four years, and I’m thankful for that.”
Twitter direct message from Heritage track and field athlete Lauren Varitek: “My excitement for my senior track season has turned to devastation. Last year, I would have never thought I was competing in my last long jump, triple jump, discus throw or 4X100. I had goals and was excited for a last, fun season with my best friends. I can’t believe I am no longer a student-athlete. I didn’t even get a chance to say goodbye. However, hopefully this will teach us to never take anything for granted. I know God has a plan for us and hopefully, soon, this will all be over.”
Twitter post from Maryville High School track and field (@Maryville_Track): “We are so proud of the 2020 team and its fabulous senior class. We’ll honor that group soon. It ended too early, but adversity breeds excellence. We are so proud to call ourselves your coaches. We wouldn’t trade you all for any other team! Keep competing!”
Twitter post from Alcoa softball player SieAnna Cameron (@siean
naaadell) “Well...I am at a loss of words, but one thing I do know is I am BEYOND thankful for the memories I made wearing an Alcoa uniform. And I am blessed to be part of a program so special. AHS softball, thank you.”
Twitter post from Heritage baseball player Hayden Gilliland (@HaydenGil
lilan2): “Baseball, I love you...”
Twitter post from Alcoa baseball (@AlcoaBaseball): “TSSAA has officially ended the hope of having spring sports this year. With that said, a hueg thanks is in order for our senior players Ty Boyd, Grant Livesay, Wyatt McKee, Mason Palonis and Nick Roberts.”
Twitter post from Heritage track and field athlete Anna Richardson (@annaerichardson): “HHSMountaineers you have been so good to me!! So thankful I’ve been able to compete for the Mountaineers and have some of the best coaches. Now to Lipscomb XCTF !!!”
Twitter post from Heritage junior basketball player Lexi Patty (@itsLexi_Patty): “All the seniors of Heritage: Thank you all for being such great role models for the past three years! You guys made a huge impact on Heritage and everyone younger than you. Once again thank you and I love you all. I’m sorry this happened and keep your heads up!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.