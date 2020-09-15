The Blount County Sports Hall of Fame banquet, which was scheduled for Oct. 26, has been postponed until further notice.
The banquet serves as the induction ceremony for the 2020 class, which includes Frank Bradley, David Clinton, Amy Delashmit-Neubauer, Jimmy McMahan, Anita Sue Myers-Barker, Rebecca Myers-Morris, Carl Stewart, Ed Stinnett and Travis Stinnett.
A decision will be made on rescheduling the banquet in early 2021.
