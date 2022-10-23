CONNIE HORNER ROBERTS
From 1976 to 1979, if you wanted to win high school women’s basketball games in Blount County it was a good bet to be on Connie Horner’s team. She didn’t lose much back then.
Luckily for the Heritage Mountaineers, Horner eventually suited up for them and became one of the top players in all of Blount County.
Horner’s success began all the way back when she played for Townsend Elementary and then Walland Middle School. It’s fitting that Horner, now known as Connie Horner Roberts, was so good at a young age. She grew up playing with older siblings, who gave her some tough competition.
That preparation led to all those wins in organized ball, which featured her as the best offensive player for Townsend and as the Most Valuable Player for Walland, and set the tone for Horner’s dominant high school career.
After leading the Heritage freshman team to an undefeated season in 1978-79, Horner made a splash on the Heritage varsity team as a sophomore. She earned All-Blount County honors in 1980 as the Lady Mountaineers played all the way into the Region Tournament.
Horner made the All-Blount County team again as a junior and was named Blount County Player of the Year as a senior in 1982 and even earned All-State honors following a season in which she averaged 10 points, four assists, and three steals per game. That season, Heritage once again qualified for the Region Tournament.
One of the highlights during her senior season came when Heritage defeated Bearden, 55-54, in quadruple overtime. It was a gritty game that featured 65 fouls. It finally ended in that fourth overtime when Horner made a 12-foot jump shot with six seconds remaining. Horner carried Heritage in the late stages by scoring 13 of the team’s last 21 points en route to a team-high point total of 19.
JIM GILLESPIE
If it is possible to measure such a thing, Jim Gillespie probably had the steadiest hands in the history of Blount County.
On the golf course, Gillespie needs steady hands to hit the ball straight. In the dentist’s office, Gillespie needed steady hands to take care of his patients’ pearly whites.
Gillespie mastered both techniques. That was great for the Blount County residents who trusted him with their dental care for more than 40 years. It’s not so great for the golfers who try to shoot lower scores than him.
A 1960 graduate of Maryville High School, Gillespie has left an imprint on Blount County unlike anyone else. He attended the University of Tennessee dental school and in 1968 he enlisted in the army. In 1969 Gillespie was sent to Vietnam as an army captain.
Once he finished military service, he returned to Maryville and worked as a dentist for a federal program that serves low-income children. Eventually, he worked for the Blount County Health Department and then as the regional health director for the State of Tennessee.
Yearning to be back in the field, however, Gillespie took over another dental practice in Maryville in 1976 and maintained it all the way until he retired in 2016.
Retirement allowed Gillespie to play a lot more golf.
Gillespie has been a fixture in the Blount County Amateur for decades, dating back to his first two titles in 1975 and 1977. He got so good at the game that he qualified for the 1993 U.S. Senior Open. Gillespie didn’t win that tournament, but the competition was as tough as he’s ever seen.
You might have heard of the person who did win it — Jack Nicklaus.
Gillespie’s success in Blount County continued into the 2010s when he dominated the Super Senior Division.
ANNA BRIGHT
If you ask Anna Bright about her approach to sports, it’s a catch-all of what has driven many athletes since the first game was played and the first race was run.
“Love the sport you’re playing,” she says. “Hustle. Be competitive. Give 110%. Always practice fundamentals.” No wonder Bright was so successful. She always had a winning mentality.
A 1962 graduate of Everett High School, Bright was always at or near the front of a competition. She was so good, in fact, that many of the times she finished first, she also set a record.
During her high school years, Bright participated in basketball and in track and field at the Junior Olympics. She helped Everett’s basketball team finish first in the girls division three times, and she won 13 medals in track. Ten of those medals were gold, and nine of those winning performances resulted in meet records.
Bright’s winning didn’t stop after she graduated from high school. She participated in Blount County Parks & Rec softball, basketball, and volleyball leagues for more than 30 years. She also participated in the National Senior Games and won 10 medals, including five more gold.
For her accomplishments as a Senior athlete, Bright received a certificate of recognition from Gov. Bill Haslam that was presented by former Lady Vols head coach Holly Warlick at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013. Four years after that, Bright was honored by Gov. Haslam at the Tennessee State Capitol as a 2017 National Senior Champion.
Bright’s recognition didn’t stop there. In 2020, Bright and her basketball teammates received a Recognition Certificate from Gov. Bill Lee declaring Feb. 16, 2020, as “Smoky Mountain Hot Shots Day.”
The sightseeing was plentiful, too. Bright’s travels to national championship events included stops in Orlando, Baton Rouge, Pittsburgh, Houston, Cleveland, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Albuquerque, St. George, and even Vancouver.
Bright’s success wasn’t limited to the athletic fields, she also represented various organizations in beauty pageants. In 1963, she was in the Miss Tennessee Pageant as Miss Blount County.
LIBBY CONLEY FRENCH
Being selected for one Hall of Fame is impressive by itself. Getting into two puts someone in rarified air. But what about making it into three Halls of Fame?
As of tonight, Libby Conley French is officially qualified to tell you all about it.
French enters the Blount County Sports Hall of Fame after already having been inducted into the William Blount High School Hall of Fame in 2014, and the Carson-Newman University Hall of Fame in 2021.
Anybody who saw her play softball doesn’t have to ask why.
French’s softball success began in high school when she led William Blount to the TSSAA state tournament in 1994 and again in 1995. The Lady Governors fell one win short of the championship game in 1995 and placed third overall.
She signed with Carson-Newman University and immediately took on a major role. The speedy outfielder and leadoff batter helped the Eagles win the South Atlantic Conference regular season title in 1996, 1997, and 1998. They also won the conference tournament title in 1996 and 1998 to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
French was the SAC Freshman of the Year in 1996 and the SAC Player of the Year in 1997 and 1998. She had a career batting average of .435 and stole 77 bases.
What an incredible career it was for French, who accomplished all of it while taking enough credits to graduate with her college degree in three years. Despite having one year of eligibility remaining, she left softball behind — or so she thought.
Following her graduation, she took a teaching job at Mary Blount Elementary. Seemingly content with her professional life, she got a phone call from her Carson Newman softball coach, who wanted to know if French still had any motivation left to play softball.
French did, so she enrolled in a Master’s program and played one more season. When she put on the uniform again four years later, it was as if nothing had changed in her performance as an athlete. The Eagles won the SAC regular season championship and the conference tournament title.
TED MARCUM
It is difficult to find someone who has been more dedicated to baseball in Blount County than Ted Marcum.
It all began for Marcum in Little League when he competed for the Gulf Oilers in Alcoa. He excelled as a pitcher and as a hitter. In 1952, he struck out nine batters in a win over Maryville. The next season he threw two one-hitters as the team went 7-1.
His talent was evident when he got to Alcoa High School, and he became a starter as a freshman. After an excellent prep career, he earned a spot on the team at Union College in Kentucky. He led Union College in hitting in three of his four seasons and was selected to the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference All-Star team.
Organized baseball left Marcum’s life for a short time after college, but in 1965 he became the head coach at Copper Basin High School in Polk County. Eventually, he returned to Blount County to teach and coach at Lanier High School.
Then, in 1977, Marcum began one of the most important coaching stints in Blount County history. He became the first baseball coach at Heritage High School and quickly got to work building a baseball program from scratch.
Although the school’s campus was being constructed, and the baseball field was graded, the work of getting a baseball program launched was far from done. In the early years of the program, Marcum and his players prepared the field for play. They built the dugouts and the fieldhouse.
Without all that work, the baseball program may not have lasted.
Not only did the program survive, but it also reached one of its first milestones when it scored a big win over Knoxville West High School to win the school’s first district baseball title. Marcum was named the district’s Coach of the Year.
TRACY SMITH DOWNS
Technically speaking, Tracy Smith Downs is already part of the Blount County Sports Hall of Fame, but she was so good on the basketball court that she had to be invited back.
The 1983-84 Alcoa girls basketball team that finished as the state runner-up was honored as one of the great teams of the past at the 2016 Blount County Sports Hall of Fame ceremony. This year, Downs is being inducted as an individual, though she’s happy to give plenty of credit to her teammates and coaches.
Smith and the Lady Tornadoes were ranked No. 1 in the state for much of the 1983-84 season and clinched their berth in the state tournament with a thrilling sub-state victory in the Alcoa gym that Smith said is one of her most memorable moments in sports.
It also helped her reach the state record books. In the first round of the state tournament, Smith made nine consecutive field goals in the second half of a comeback victory over Polk County. She also made her first attempt in the semifinals against Brentwood to tie the state record for consecutive field goals made in the state tournament.
Luckily for Smith, her basketball career was far from finished. She went on to play for Belmont College and eventually for the All-Marine women’s basketball team in 1989.
STEVE COLEMAN
Steve Coleman isn’t like most inductees tonight. He didn’t win a ton of games. He didn’t score the most points.
Instead, Coleman made his impact by making sure all of the coaches and players in Maryville had great fields and courts in which to help them win all those games and score all those points.
As the president and owner of Alcoa-based Anderson Lumber and Anderson Rental Co. and the vice president and owner of Anderson Truss Co., Coleman has had a hand in providing top-notch facilities to schools and other organizations throughout Blount County.
For example, part of Coleman’s service includes a 10-year term as the president of Maryville Little League. During his tenure, he built the 8-year-old field, rebuilt the concession stands, built new bathroom facilities, built a walkway bridge across the creek, rebuilt the drive over the bridge that was lost by flooding, sodded and improved conditions of all of the fields, built batting cages, built retaining walls, rebuilt dugouts, and replaced old lighting.
When Coleman, a 1965 graduate of Alcoa High School who lettered in football three years, was the President of Maryville City Athletic Booster Club, he was responsible for remodeling the Maryville High School football stadium and weight room facility, for the installation of the all-weather baseball and softball batting cages, and for raising more than $100,000 for the Maryville athletics programs.
The batting cages were named for Coleman’s son Stephen, who died in 2011 after a battle with cancer. Stephen Coleman played baseball and football for the Maryville Rebels and helped the baseball team win the 1989 AAA State Championship.
Steve Coleman was recognized for his contributions in 1995 as a recipient of the Tennessee High School Athletic Administrators Association Distinguished Service Award for his support of Blount County athletic programs.
His contributions, however, never stopped.
In 2012 he donated materials, labor, time, and money to Maryville College to improve its baseball facilities. In 2015 he was instrumental in the fundraising, designing, and construction of the new Maryville High School baseball field and facilities at Coulter Grove Intermediate. In 2019, he helped to secure new bleachers and the installation of Maryville’s new track and field facility at Coulter Grove.
JIM GREGORY
Some people distinguish themselves as standout athletes. Others become well-known as coaches. More make a name as administrators. Then there are those like Jim Gregory.
He did it all.
Gregory’s life in Blount County athletics began all the way back in the 1940s when he was on the basketball team in elementary school and his sports career continued until he retired as athletic director of William Blount High School in 1997.
After moving out of the county during his sophomore year of high school, Gregory was back in Blount County as a junior and senior. Though he missed his entire junior year on the athletic fields due to an illness, he made up for it as a senior. He played football, basketball, and baseball for Walland High School and was named to the All-Blount County basketball team.
He moved on to the University of Tennessee on an academic scholarship but wanted to play some more basketball, so he transferred to Maryville College. He became a starter as a junior and a senior and had a pair of 30-point performances — one against Georgia Southern and another against Chattanooga.
Gregory also proved he could excel as a coach not long after that.
He was an assistant coach for the Porter High School girls basketball team and helped the program win two state championships. At the same time, he was the head coach for the Porter boys team and compiled a 158-54 record.
Proving he was good at coaching more than one sport, Gregor moved to William Blount High School and coached tennis for 12 years. In 1991, the girls tennis team qualified for the state tournament. Eventually, he became the William Blount athletic director for four years.
DONNIE PHELPS
A brief look at Donnie Phelps’ history in sports reveals one strong assumption: Phelps didn’t take many days off.
From the day he put on his first football uniform for Friendsville High School in 1956 to the day he took off his last baseball uniform for Maryville College in 1964, Phelps was always on the go. He played football, basketball, and baseball for Friendsville, and he played football and baseball for Maryville College.
He excelled on a regular basis, too.
Phelps was a three-year starter in all three sports at Friendsville. The 1960 Friendsville graduate was the captain of the football team as a senior, and he earned All-Blount County honors in football and basketball as a senior.
One of his most notable accomplishments was when he was named MVP of the East-West Shrine Game in 1960.
Among his high school highlights was a buzzer-beater he made to give Friendsville a 45-43 win over Greenback that improved Friendsville’s record to 19-3. Also in basketball, Phelps scored 20 points in Friendsville’s 1959 win over eventual state champion Alcoa.
The success kept rolling in college.
Phelps was a four-time letterwinner in football and baseball. In baseball, he led the team in stolen bases all four seasons. With Phelps as one of its top rushers, the football team went 8-1 in 1963. That season included a big win over Carson-Newman, which is one of Phelps’ most memorable moments.
Some of his noteworthy accomplishments in college were his two-touchdown game that helped Maryville beat Southwestern University 22-10 on Homecoming and a 6-0 road victory over Millsaps in which his 7-yard touchdown run resulted in the game’s only points on a rainy, muddy day that made holding onto the ball a challenge.
Phelps was added to the Maryville College Wall of Fame in 1995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.