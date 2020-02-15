Wrestlers from nine teams competed on the Maryville High School mats for Region 3-AAA individual championships Saturday, but the championship rounds and state berth winners showed a decided Blount County dominance.
In 14 weight classes, Heritage claimed five championships, Maryville took four and William Blount had one top finish. Blount County had 17 wrestlers in the final 28 slots vying for first place, with only one weight class (170) not having at least one wrestler from the three local schools.
The top four finishers in each weight class earn a trip to the state tournament. Blount County will have 29 grapplers heading to the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Arena to compete for higher honors Thursday through Saturday.
“We’re pushing it, and we’re getting better in this whole area,” Heritage coach Jerry Teaster said. “(The three county schools) are competitive, and the better the competition is in this area, the more it’s going to grow.”
Among 11 Heritage wrestlers heading to state will be some very comfortable with the surroundings. Zach Teaster and Hunter Davis are three-time Region 3-AAA champions.
Teaster punched his third straight trip with a first-round pin over Michael Colligan of Maryville. Davis needed the full three rounds to earn a 4-0 decision over Bearden opponent Dylan Burns.
Other Mountaineers winning their weight classes were 160-pounder Isaiah Fagg and heavyweight Joseph Vananda. Fagg pinned Laith Burbar of Hardin Valley Academy in the first period. Vananda trailed early but took a 5-4 lead early in the second period then pinned Farragut’s Corey Walker.
Freshman Ryan Butler was a pleasant surprise winner for Heritage. Jerry Teaster said Butler started the year slowly but gained confidence as the season went on, culminating in his top finish at 126 pounds with a third-round pin of Logan Petersen of Bearden.
One of the more poignant moments of the day came in the consolation semifinal matches, where the winner earns a spot to state and the loser finishes his season.
Mason Johnson won with a pin at 138 pounds to clinch a top-four finish then rushed to the next mat to watch his identical twin brother Matthew Johnson earn his own spot at 145 pounds with a major decision.
The two embraced in a long and emotional hug. The two wrestlers used the exact same phrase, saying “it’s a dream come true” for both of them to finish as two of 13 Rebel state qualifiers.
Last year, Matthew Johnson could only watch from the stands when brother Mason competed at the state tournament, because Matthew had been ill and unable to compete in regional individual or team tournaments.
The Johnson twins grew up as brothers often do, mixing it up often. Their parents helped steer their energy into competitive wrestling in third grade.
“Every once in a while, when we got too out of hand, we’d start throwing fists and that’s when our parents had to intervene,” Mason Johnson said. “I cut weight to stay away from (Matthew) because if we were in the same weight class we’d kill each other.”
Another sibling success came from William Blount brothers Imran and Emin Saypulaev. After sophomore Emin won his blood round match with a first-round pin at 160 to claim his first state spot, he watched big brother Imran, a senior, claim the blue ribbon at 145 pounds. Imran Saypulaev won an energetic and high-scoring bout over Caleb O’Connor of Heritage with a 16-10 decision.
“It feels pretty good, I don’t really know how to say it,” Emin Saypulaev said. “I’ve never been to state before so it’s real interesting.”
Maryville started the championship round with a first-round pin at 106 pounds by Coen Lovin. Other top finishing Rebels included Colby Sinclair at 182 (4-3 decision over Samuel Hensley of Bearden), Thomas Stadel at 195 (9-5 decision over Seth Arana of Bearden) and Adrian Gumm at 220 (third round pin over James Neff of Heritage).
The future of wrestling in the county appears strong beyond this season, with many underclassmen winning championships. All four of Maryville’s first-place finishers are underclassmen, including freshmen Stadel and Lovin and sophomore Gumm. In addition to freshman Butler and sophomore Fagg at Heritage, Zach Teaster, Davis and Vananda are all juniors.
Region 2 A-AA Championships
Nine Alcoa wrestlers qualified for the state tournament. Six of them won regional titles.
The region champs were Owen McCall (106), Ryan Wimbley (152), Tre Jones (160), William Carter (170), Kambell Brown (195) and Lance Williams (285).
The Tornadoes’ other qualifiers were Aaron Tipton, Devin Harwell and Brandon Colon.
