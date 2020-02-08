Three Blount County wrestling teams on Saturday morning bowed out of the state championships with losses in the first round of the consolation draw.
Maryville had the closest match of the three but lost the final two bouts of a 38-32 loss to Independence in the Class AAA bracket.
Maryville won four consecutive bouts thanks to a major decision from Colby Sinclair at 195 pounds, and pins by Thomas Stadel (220), Adrian Gumm (285) and Coen Lovin (106).
A pin by Cash Contreras at 132 and a major decision by Matthew Johnson at 145 gave the Rebels a 32-29 heading into the final two bouts.
The match came down to the final bout where Independence's Cannon Roberts beat Wes Day 4-2.
Also in the Class AAA bracket, Heritage started fast but faded quickly in a 51-25 loss to Science Hill.
Isaiah Fagg gave the Mountaineers the match's first points when he scored a 13-3 major decision at 170. Two bouts later at 195, Wade Casto won 8-2, and James Neff followed with a pin at 220.
Anthony Beason (113) and Zachary Teaster (120) scored back-to-back pins to give Heritage a 25-18 lead, but Science Hill won the final six bouts.
In the Class A-AA bracket, Alcoa lost to Greenbrier, 48-34.
William Carter started the Tornadoes with a technical fall at 170 pounds. They got pins from Kambell Brown at 195 and Justin Kinder at 285 before forfeiting the next three bouts.
Greenbrier won the following three bouts via pins in the first period, and then Alcoa's Brandon Colon finished the match with one more win — a technical fall at 145.
