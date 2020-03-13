The TSSAA on Friday afternoon said it won’t pull back the reins on high school competition, and schools in Blount County seem to be willing to keep galloping as fast as they can.
With the coronavirus outbreak holding the sports world hostage, the games went on again Friday with Heritage and Alcoa baseball teams and Maryville, Heritage and William Blount softball teams all taking the field. More games will be played Saturday and through next week during spring break.
As part of its statement, however, the TSSAA said regular season games are not necessary for berths in the postseason, which essentially boils down to — You can play, but it’s cool if you don’t.
The TSSAA also encouraged administrators in each district and region to discuss possibilities for an alternative to their normal method for postseason competition. Athletic directors from Blount County had those conversations and have decided to stay the course until school is closed, which would force them to stop playing no matter what the TSSAA says.
“Everybody is in agreement that as long as we’re in school, we’re playing our regular season,” Alcoa athletic director Josh Stephens said. “That’s up to our administrators and the schools. If we are out due to sickness we will suspend all activities.”
On March 5, the TSSAA sent a statement to member schools with various information about the virus and how to deal with it at athletic events.
Key planning considerations included emphasizing that participants, staff and spectators should stay away if they feel unwell; prioritize that all frequently touched surfaces throughout the venues are properly cleaned prior to the event with approved disinfectants; and provide easily accessible soap and water or alcohol hand-sanitizers and tissues.
“Scheduling and participating in regular season contests during the spring is totally left up to the discretion of the administration and/or LEA of the schools involved,” the TSSAA’s statement read.
“We realize that the situation is changing rapidly and events around the country are influencing what discretion can or cannot be given to administrators or LEA. We will continue to monitor the situation and we encourage each member school to consult with their local health department and medical professionals to help with these decisions.”
Alcoa’s baseball team played Friday afternoon and will play two more games Saturday. The softball team was scheduled to play at a tournament hosted by Meigs County on Friday and Saturday, but the games were canceled due to rain.
Greenback’s baseball team also had a Friday game canceled due to rain.
The softball teams from Heritage, Maryville and William Blount played on Friday at out-of-town tournaments and are scheduled to continue those tournaments on Saturday.
Maryville athletic director Larry Headrick said the school is allowing the baseball team to travel to Gulf Shores, Alabama, for another tournament next weekend. Heritage’s baseball team and The King’s Academy softball team are also playing in that tournament.
While Blount County teams will play through next week, they will not play against Knox County Schools, because of a ruling by that school district.
One highlight for next week’s schedule Alcoa and Maryville facing off in softball on Wednesday.
After next week, though, nothing is a given. Blount County Schools decided not to extend spring break, which would have meant a closing due to sickness. In that case, the games would have to stop.
Other than that, the unknown nature of what’s to come with the spread of the virus makes the longterm murky.
“My hope is in the next seven days things will settle out and we will either know we’re shutting it down or we’ll have a game plan and try to put together a modified schedule with schools that are still playing,” Headrick said.
“It’s quite frustrating. I don’t know the answer.”
