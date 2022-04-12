Macguire Jones stepped up to the line at the track at Mike White Field and said a prayer.
Before the gun sounded to start the 1,600-meter run, the Maryville senior distance runner was thinking of someone he had never met, but whose story he related to on a personal level.
The race, which was a part of the Blount County Track and Field Championships at William Blount High School on Tuesday, was dedicated to Jonathan Andrew Curling, a distance runner on the Heritage track and field team that died in a car accident on July 27, 2021, just a month before beginning his junior year.
“I didn’t know (Curling) but I said a little prayer right before everything,” Jones told The Daily Times. “It was to help me honor him and this race because there was someone else at Milligan (University) who I knew that died in a car accident recently and I wanted to do something for him, too. (Running in the race) was really awesome. I was just happy to honor them in that way.”
Macguire Jones won the boys portion of the race, edging out Alcoa’s Abdul Jaber as part of a banner day for Maryville at the mid-season event. So did his twin sister, Andie-Marie Jones, on the girls side, although hers was less of a nail-biter.
“It’s really cool (to get first place alongside Andie-Marie),” Macguire Jones said. “We always kind of compete and go back and forth with winning every so often. It’s always been fun.”
Like her brother, Andie-Marie Jones was honored to run a race in Curling’s honor and despite not having met him before, she also related to his story.
“I didn’t (know Curling), but we’ve had a lot of deaths in and around the family and that just kind of struck cords with me. I think it was really sweet to honor the Curling family.”
Alex Morgan did know Curling.
He was Curling’s distance running coach at Heritage, and despite Curling being from a military family and having lived in 16 places around the U.S. and world in his life, including Bahrian in the Middle East where he first picked up running track, the kid teammates and coaches knew as “Philmore” made an impression inside the Heritage track program from the time he joined the team to his untimely passing.
“We didn’t know his name was Jonathan until much later,” Morgan said. “I think because he had moved around so much, he always wanted to have a new persona everywhere he went. He instantly connected with us and our team. He just did a really good job of assimilating to our team and our culture and he made an impact on our team more than just about anybody I’ve ever coached in such a short team.
“He worked so hard and was so talented. I really wish I had a few more years with him. It gutted me when that happened.”
Ahead of Tuesday’s meet that included Alcoa, Maryville, William Blount and Heritage, Shawn Wichert, the current head coach of William Blount’s track and field team that coached Heritage last season, approached Morgan with the idea to pay tribute to one of his former runners.
The gesture certainly meant a lot to everyone associated with Heritage and Curling.
“Shawn coached here last year at Heritage and he reached out to me and asked if we were comfortable with doing this,” Morgan said. “I’m really grateful for them setting this up. It just means a lot to (Curling’s) family and our community.”
