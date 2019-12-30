Donald McIntosh led Blount Motorsports to a winning end to the 2019 season on Saturday night.
McIntosh had the fastest qualifying time, took the lead at the drop of the green flag and led wire-to-wire over 40 laps to win the 10th annual Hangover at 411 Motor Speedway.
Blount Motorsports will begin the 2020 season at East Bay Raceway Park with the 44th annual Winternationals from Feb. 2-8.
