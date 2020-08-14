“We’re just glad to be out here,” is a sentence often uttered by local teams participating against the country’s best squads in early rounds of the Smoky Mountain Classic softball tournament.
That sentiment was probably never more heartfelt — not just from the smaller home teams, but from fans and top national teams — than in any year since the tournament began 52 years ago.
The double-elimination tournament, postponed from its usual July dates due to COVID-19, started Friday morning and will conclude Sunday afternoon.
One team full of Blount players showed by its gritty play that its ambitions ran higher than just showing up as early-round fodder to one of the top-20 teams in the nation joining this year’s Classic.
Prodigy, one of four area teams in the 30-team field, pushed the Bay Area Legends/Easton before falling 27-11 to the Oakland, California-based team.
“(Prodigy) got after it, they had a lot of heart and never gave up,” said Joel Gonzalez, sponsor/coach of the national-level AA Division of United States Specialty Sports Association softball teams. “They are great people. We respect them and wish them the best for the rest of the season.”
Prodigy fell behind quickly after two defensive gems robbed the home team of first-inning runs. The Legends pounded five of an eventual 16 home runs to jump out, 12-0.
After a scoreless second inning, Prodigy fought back with eight runs in the top of the third frame, behind seven hits. Houston Sandlin and player/coach Cole Carruthers both drove in a pair of runs with two-out doubles.
The Legends countered with four runs in the bottom half of that frame. After allowing three more runs in the fourth inning, the Legends infield turned a nifty double play on a sharp grounder to quell any further threats from the locals.
Nine home runs in the bottom of the fourth, including the third smashes of the day from Brandon Raines and Jose Flores, prefaced the only 3-up, 3-down inning of the game to help the Legends end the contest after five innings.
“I’m very proud of how we fought,” Carruthers told The Daily Times. “All you can do is come out here and compete, to put on a good show for the community and represent the community.”
Carruthers said Prodigy, sponsored by KenJo Markets, United Services, and Somer Ray of Realty Executives, consists of 12 Blount County players and a few from Knox and Sevier counties.
“We didn’t get this season started till mid-May, so everything is a little behind,” Carruthers said. “But we’re still out here having a good time as usual.
“We’re a scrappy bunch, we’re all young guys with a little life to us. If you give us a few runs, then we feel like we’re in it. We like to fight, and we’re competitive.”
The Classic is usually held the second week of July, but being able to start later rather than not at all was a pleasant relief.
Chris Clark, assistant director of Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation commission, said that the USSAA asked the Commission if it would consider changing to a later date.
“(USSAA) said, ‘We can’t imagine having a conference schedule and not having the Smoky in there,’” Clark said. “That’s really flattering. We picked a date that worked for us and then they made up the rest of their schedule around us.”
Despite the change, Clark said that the top twenty softball programs in the country, including the Legends, are among the field of 30 this year.
“Teams love coming here and we love putting on a great tournament for them,” Clark said.
Asked what drew his team to travel across the country, Gonzalez said, “This is our third year at the Smoky, and the atmosphere is just great every year. There’s nothing like it. Of all the tournaments, this is one of the best, for sure.”
IF YOU GO: Admission to the tournament is $6 Saturday and $5 Sunday, with children under 6 admitted free. Games are played at Sandy Springs and Everett fields. Finals are at Sandy Springs with the championship game of the 52nd Smoky Mountain Classic slated for 2:30 p.m. Concessions are available and no coolers are permitted within gates. Families are urged to sit together and spread out, with reminders to keep well-spaced and be responsible for personal hygiene. Masks are not required.
