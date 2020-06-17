Blount United Soccer Club has spent the past few months getting as creative as possible to continue its operations.
There were Zoom calls between coaches and players to develop new skills and conference calls between board members to make sure all the facilities were maintained.
It all culminated in a club that is well-equipped to resume activities after a lengthy layoff caused by COVID-19, starting with team tryouts this week.
“Just being out here and seeing how good the field looks, how excited the kids were and really how excited the parents were to be able to see their kids out and doing something physically active and being around their peers is a good feeling,” Blount United president Eric Weatherbee told The Daily Times.
Still, things at Vulcan Park are different than usual and that may be the norm for the 2020 club season.
Blount United is experiencing an all-time high turnout for tryouts but limiting them to drills that comply with the state’s social distancing requirements, which currently allows groups of less than 50 or less.
“For the sessions, I asked the coaches that they do non-contact the best they can,” director of coaching T.J. McCallum said. “We’re doing a lot of skill work to see how they do with their passing, their dribbling and everything involved with that instead of going head-to-head and beat somebody out of position.”
What comes next is still unknown.
Tournaments across the state are scheduled for as early as August despite contact sports and activities being prohibited for the time being. Blount United’s participation will be based on COVID-19 statistics in the hosting cities.
Blount United hosts its own tournament in November, and the belief is it will happen.
“There is absolutely going to be a difference because you don’t know how comfortable people are going to be traveling,” McCallum said. “Local games may be something we‘re more focused on and this season may be more focused on player development, where we’ll get our local games in and then do a lot more practicing more so than running around and playing games.”
However, before any of that occurs, the focus is on getting players back in shape after months of quarantine.
“The first thing that goes away is your touch,” McCallum said. “Sometimes it will come back quickly, but if you have been sitting around not doing anything, it goes away quickly. The coaches will hopefully be on the players to get back in and get their touches in when they’re on the field and off the field so they can get back to where they were.”
The hope is that Blount United will be able to get back in form in due time, especially after being one of the few clubs in East Tennessee to offer refunds for the club season.
Despite the financial hit and the lost time on the pitch, the organization believes it will be better in the long run because of what it was able to accomplish when everything was on hold.
Now, it is time to put it all into action.
“I think it will only help us going forward because it shows us that we can adapt and change and not have to be stuck in the way that we’ve always done it,” Weatherbee said. “Nobody is going to look back on the spring of 2020 and say, ‘Let’s do that again,’ but I think it can provide guidance and lessons as we go forward.”
