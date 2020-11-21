Blount United Soccer

The Blount United U13 boys soccer team poses with coaches Adam Larson and Bryan Martin after defeating TSC Showcase Blue, 2-1, to win the Chatta division of the River Fest Classic in Chattanooga over the weekend.

 Courtesy of Blount United

The Blount United U13 boys soccer team won the Chatta division of the River Fest Classic Soccer Tournament played in Chattanooga this past weekend, knocking off TSC Showcase Blue — a top-10 club out of Nashville — in the championship game, 2-1.

Blount United went undefeated in group play with wins over teams from Alabama, Georgia and Knoxville.

The Hammers outscored their opponents, 15-2, in their run to the title.

