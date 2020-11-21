The Blount United U13 boys soccer team won the Chatta division of the River Fest Classic Soccer Tournament played in Chattanooga this past weekend, knocking off TSC Showcase Blue — a top-10 club out of Nashville — in the championship game, 2-1.
Blount United went undefeated in group play with wins over teams from Alabama, Georgia and Knoxville.
The Hammers outscored their opponents, 15-2, in their run to the title.
