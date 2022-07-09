Prodigy may have finished this year’s Smoky Mountain Classic with a 1-2 overall record, but the wins and losses don’t tell the whole story.
The time spent together is just as important for the Maryville-based team, which was formed in 2018 and has kept most of its initial roster intact. It was apparent even after Prodigy’s 12-1 loss to Anarchy/Smash It Sports/Beloli/OA on Saturday morning, which eliminated the club from the remainder of the Classic.
Team members still hung around Everett Park, not leaving each other’s sides even after playing three games in 24 hours.
“Any time we get to take the field is a pleasure,” Prodigy coach Cole Carruthers told The Daily Times. “Most of our guys hang out together off the field and stuff, too. We just enjoy being around each other. We like to win, too, but we like being around each other.
“So we’ll go back and get cleaned up and hang out around the park for the rest of the day. It’s one of the weekends we look forward to regardless of how we actually play.”
Carruthers even continued his trend of lighthearted humor, preferring to analyze the pinstripe uniforms Prodigy’s players wore against Anarchy rather than the game’s actual outcome.
“It makes us bigger-boned guys look a little more slender with the black primary color,” Carruthers joked. “We’ve still got our guys that look good in anything they put on. It helps us bigger guys, I guess, the guys who don’t look like GQ models like Devon Gardner.”
It made sense that uniforms and camaraderie were more enjoyable topics for Prodigy than its Saturday loss, in which the team mustered only one run, which came via a solo homer by Gardner in the second inning.
New York-based Anarchy, meanwhile, posted four runs in its first chance to bat, with Brandon Streets smacking a ball over the fence as the team’s first batter of the day. Entering the bottom of the second inning with a 4-1 advantage, it added two more runs on a sacrifice fly and an RBI-single.
Another highlight moment for Anarchy came in the bottom of the third inning, when Andrew Mrozek pushed its lead to 10-1 with a grand slam. In the bottom of the fourth, it reversed its scoring sequence from the second, tallying an RBI-single, then a sacrifice fly.
As with every inning except the second, Prodigy couldn’t plate any runs in the top of the fifth, which proved to be the final inning. Game lengths were changed to only five innings Saturday due to weather constraints.
This Classic, though, was still more successful for Prodigy than last year’s, when the team bowed out after losing its first two games. On Friday, the club earned a thrilling, 10-inning win over AKS/Terrys, 11-9, before falling to Smash It/Thunder Chosen/Pure RF/BD/TDB, 24-10.
Prodigy outscored its run total from last year as well, totaling 22 over the weekend compared to just four in 2021.
“It’s always fun to get out here and play against the best competition in the country,” Carruthers said. “Being a local team, we usually draw one of the top five teams for the first game. Obviously, you never go out and expect to lose. We wanted to do a little bit better than what we did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.