KNOXVILLE — During the second quarter of Monday’s game at Thompson-Boling Arena, a fan’s rally cry boomed from the stands.
“Hang a hundred on them,” he yelled.
Tennessee didn’t quite reach 100 points in its 91-41 win over Chattanooga, but that fan likely didn’t leave the arena disappointed.
Tamari Key scored 18 points, Alexus Dye followed with 15 and the Lady Vols (11-1) decimated the Mocs (2-12) for their second straight win over an in-state foe.
Monday’s victory capped off a successful non-conference slate for Tennessee, which will enter SEC play with double-digit wins. Its only loss so far, a 74-63 decision to then-No. 3 Stanford, is forgivable since the Cardinal are a powerhouse program led by one of the game’s greatest coaches, Tara VanDerveer.
“I think we’ve gotten better,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “I think we’re playing with even better chemistry … Just going through the non-conference (schedule) and having some battles and really being tested, and also enjoying everyone’s double-doubles and almost double-doubles, I think they’ve just enjoyed this time together.
“I think you just see it on the court now … I’m proud of them and the growth that they’ve had, the resiliency they’ve had and the toughness they’ve shown.”
It’s typical for top-tier teams like the Lady Vols to cruise through non-conference schedules, as they are often playing smaller, physically outmatched schools, but they’ve truly made the most out of the slate.
“I think for us (in) non-conference, every game isn’t going to be a dogfight like in the SEC,” Key said. “So for us, when we have games like these, we try to focus on playing Tennessee basketball and just being able to get better each game, just knowing the competition that we do have coming up going into SEC play.”
Tennessee fielded close wins over Southern Illinois, UCF and USF to start the season, but bounced back with a huge win over then-No. 12 Texas to quell lingering doubts about its ceiling.
It was much smoother sailing from there, as the Lady Vols’ non-conference highlights included allowing just 48 points to Tennessee Tech, beating a formidable Virginia Tech squad and scoring 112 points against ETSU last week. They did it all with star senior Rae Burrell out since suffering a knee injury during the season opener.
They even played Stanford close at times, showing they can compete with the country’s other top-ranked programs. That’s what all teams want heading into conference play, especially in the SEC.
“In the tough games, we kind of figured out (what) our identity was,” freshman Kaiya Wynn said. “In the games we had to fight back and the competition was really good, we kind of figured out that we’re a gritty team and a team that’s going to fight, so that was good for us too going into conference games.”
Players like Dye and freshman Sara Puckett, who earned her first career start Monday, proved their worth during the non-conference slate, and they’ll be counted on heavily in SEC play, when Tennessee’s depth and playmaking ability will be put to the test, starting Thursday against Alabama in Knoxville.
“We talked about (the rigors of the SEC) and told them they should be prepared,” Harper said. “At this point, our non-conference schedule should have prepared them for what they’re about to see, which (is) you can’t take a night off … I think they are as prepared as they can be going into (SEC) play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.