When Bonnie Lauderback tore the anterior cruciate ligament, lateral collateral ligament and meniscus in her right knee during a club soccer match in the spring of 2019, people urged her to take a break from the sport she loved.
This was the second time that Lauderback had suffered a major injury during her high school career (she had torn every ligament in her ankle the previous year). This was also the second time she was going to have to undergo major surgery. Maybe this was a sign, some suggested, that it was time for her to step away from the sport
Lauderback appreciated their concern, but ignored their advice. For years, she dreamed of playing soccer at the college level. She wasn’t going to let anything — even two gruesome leg injuries — deter her from accomplishing that goal.
“I will play with an amputated leg,” Lauderback remembers telling her mother Christy Lauderback after her ankle injury. “I don’t care. This is the sport that I can see myself doing for the rest of my life, so if that means if I have to play without a leg, I will do it.”
Fortunately, that never became necessary. Lauderback didn’t just return to the pitch after her second surgery on March 18, 2019; she also became one of the best forwards in the region.
Ultimately, she fulfilled her childhood dream. On Monday, she signed her letter of intent to play at Tusculum University in front of friends and family at Alcoa High School.
“I didn’t think coming into this year that I would even get an offer,” Lauderback told The Daily Times. “I have wanted to play college soccer since I was 8 years old. To come into my senior year of high school knowing that you missed your two most eligible years for college coaches to look at you. I mean — I’m playing the sport I love. Being able to play soccer alone is a blessing enough, but getting to play through the season and getting to meet (Tusculum) coach (Mike) Joy and have him show me just how amazing Tusculum is — it’s amazing.”
Lauderback made sure to savor Monday’s signing ceremony. It wasn’t that long ago, after all, when she missed her freshman season because she was still recovering from her ankle injury. Then as a sophomore, she attempted a header during a club soccer match. When she landed, she felt her ankle go one way and her knee the other.
“Crap, I am going to have to do everything again,” Lauderback remembers thinking to herself. “It wasn’t the best feeling.”
While Lauderback was rehabbing, she transferred to Alcoa from the L&N Stem Academy before her junior year. She was cleared to play just in time to help the Lady Tornadoes reach the state championship match. She wasn’t fully healthy, but she was still able to impact matches. She scored two goals in a regional semifinal win over University High. She provided the assist in Alcoa’s 1-0 victory over Merrol Hyde in the state quarterfinals.
“Her will and determination were huge,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “I think being part of the team, but not having the ability to play last year until late really helped her to just spend time with the girls, get accustomed to what’s going on and really see some of the things she felt we needed to accomplish and that she could help as a senior.
“She came in and was ready to step up from the beginning. When she got comfortable with the girls on the team, we encouraged her to be a leader in any way she could, because we knew she could lead on the field and be a player.”
Lauderback was even better when she was at full strength her senior year, scoring 23 goals to receive District 2-A player of the year honors. She was also named the Region 1-A MVP. Her performance on the pitch attracted interest from college coaches. Joy watched her score a goal during Alcoa’s 6-1 win over Cosby in the District 2-A championship.
Lauderback visited Tusculum a few weeks later and knew it was where she wanted to continue her soccer career. She loved that it was a smaller school and she loved Tusculum’s coaching staff. She committed to the program in late November.
Corley has no doubts she will continue to succeed at Tusculum, regardless of whatever obstacles she may encounter.
“She will be a player who will go in, work hard and be coachable,” Corley said. “She will be determined to win a spot on that team. She’s very hard working … I am going to miss her leadership and the qualities that she brings that improved our team in that way more than anything. She scores goals and does everything you want her to do on the field, but she’s a great kid, too.”
