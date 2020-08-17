Bonnie Lauderback scored a consolation goal in Alcoa's 4-1 loss to Christian Academy of Knoxville on Monday. The Tornadoes trailed 4-0 to CAK, who advanced to the Division II-A quarterfinals last year, when Lauderback found the net.
Alcoa ended up having its home opener a month earlier than expected after the game was moved to Alcoa on Monday morning.
The Tornadoes, who are the defending District 2-A champions and Class A runner-ups will return to action on Thursday when they travel to face district foe Austin-East at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.