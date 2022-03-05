KNOXVILLE — Tennessee entered the locker room with a 21-point halftime lead and seemingly no worry about anything other than if South Carolina could upset No. 5 Auburn and give the Vols a share of the SEC regular season championship.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes knew better.
“I would love to bottle what we did in the first half, but I can tell you that I told our guys at halftime exactly what I would be telling my team if it were reversed,” Barnes said. “… I said, ‘What we have to do is take care of the ball,’ which we didn’t, but you give them credit for that because when we were playing well, I thought we were physical and doing what we needed to do, and when they were making the push back, they became the more physical and aggressive team.
“They’re an outstanding team. They present a lot of problems. At no point at time when I walked off the floor at halftime did I not think they would make a push to get back.”
No. 14 Arkansas whittled that sizeable advantage down to a one-possession game on three separate occasions over the final two minutes, five seconds, but No. 13 Tennessee did enough to hold on to a 78-74 win Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
The 40 minutes of action perfectly encapsulated the Vols (23-7, 14-4 SEC), displaying the good as it dominated the opening period and the bad as it almost threw it all away.
Tennessee shot 50% (14-of-28) from the floor and 75% (9-of-12) from behind the 3-point line while only turning the ball over seven times to take a 50-29 lead into the intermission. The Vols’ field-goal percentage dropped to 40.9% (9-of-22) in the second half and 10 turnovers led to 15 Arkansas points.
“We’re mature enough and you come off the floor the guys were really locked in to start the game,” Barnes said. “Winning is hard but when you make shots — I don’t want to make it sound like it’s easier, but it is. When you’re not making shots, you can still win games if you’re getting shots. If you’re turning the ball over and letting teams run down the floor and score with no defense. If you’re plays like that you can when the momentum starts turning their way. The two have to go together.
“… . I told our guys we are going to learn from it, we still have to get better we still got to grow up and understand that we have a league that you can’t keep throwing those lifelines.”
Tennessee ranks 89th in the nation in points per game (73.5 points per game), 236th in shooting percentage (42.8%) and 99th in offensive efficiency (1.034 points per possession), but most of the time it makes up for its offensive deficiency by taking care of the ball and relying on its defense, which ranks third in adjusted defensive efficiency.
The Vols average 11.6 turnovers per game in their 23 wins and have given it away more than 12 times in only eight of those victories. They average 14.1 turnovers in their seven losses.
Tennessee has been unbeatable at home, capping an unblemished 16-0 record inside Thompson-Boling Arena with its win over Arkansas (24-7, 13-5), but it can no longer lean on home-court advantage to overcome its mistakes going forward.
The Vols enter the SEC Tournament having proved that they can beat anybody in the country while also showing a propensity to get in their own way. Their season as a whole will be judged by how often they can perform like they did in the first half versus the Razorbacks and avoid similar meltdowns to the one they had in the second half over the next few weeks.
“I told our guys we are going to learn from it, we still have to get better we still got to grow up and understand that we have a league that you can’t keep throwing those lifelines,” Barnes said. “We knew it was going to be tough, we didn’t expect it any other way. We found a way at the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.