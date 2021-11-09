If an offense wants to have success throwing the ball, it better stay away from “Bowers Island.”
The King’s Academy defensive back Marshaun Bowers is one of the best cover corners in the area, rarely allowing positive plays in the passing game. He’s a key cog in a Lions defense that coach Jonathan Sellers has often cited as a strength of his team.
“People in the NFL used to joke about ‘Revis Island,’” Sellers told The Daily Times. “(Darrelle Revis) was the big interception guy in his career because no one would throw it at him. In some ways, we’ve got a little ‘Bowers Island’ type thing going on.”
“He’s got a lot of good teammates around him to help him between the defensive line with pressure. His running mate, Zeke Connatser, has benefited a ton and is a great athlete as well because they don’t throw it Marshaun’s way. They try to challenge Zeke and Zeke’s ended up with nine interceptions this season.”
After totaling four interceptions and earning All-State honors as a freshman, Bowers has maintained momentum as a sophomore. His highlights include snagging a pick in the end zone against Grace Christian — Knoxville and taking a screen pass 51 yards for a touchdown offensively against Friendship Christian.
“I bring the physicality, the trash talker, the person who gets in their face and tries to shut down like half the field,” Bowers said. “Just make it easy on my safeties, my corners and my linebackers.”
“I think (Bowers) does a lot for us,” Sellers added. “Obviously, defensively the past two years, as an eighth grader and as a freshman, he’s an All-State defensive back and I think he’s earned the respect of most people we’ve lined up against.
“When you look at his season, you would think he’s not having that great of a year. When you really dig into it, you’ll find out that part of the reason he’s not having statistically some outrageous year like he has the past two years is because not many guys look his way anymore.”
Bower’s playmaking abilities aid him just as much on the defensive side of the ball as on offense, as he boasts the potential to jump in front of a pass and house it on any given play. The Lions might need that more than ever on Friday.
TKA will travel to University School of Jackson (8-2) for a second-round Division II-A playoff matchup. The Bruins often make a living throwing the ball and are averaging nearly 42 points per game this season.
USJ has scored at least 42 points in its last six games, all wins. It scored 59 and 52 points, respectively, in its final two regular season games before drubbing Harding Academy, 42-6, last week in the first round of the playoffs.
“We’ve just got to come ready,” Bowers said. “Our defense, we already know that we’re that good, so we’ve just got to come up and shut them out and do what we do.”
After winning five games and earning two COVID victories in the regular season, then overtaking Grace Franklin to move ahead in the playoffs, TKA is determined to keep its season alive past Friday.
It will likely need to shut down USJ’s impressive offense to do so, and Bowers may just provide TKA its best shot to accomplish what so many defenses haven’t against the Bruins.
“Just go look at the box scores,” Sellers said. “They score a lot of points and give up very little. Friday night, it’s going to take a group effort and a big night out of a guy like Marshaun as much as they like throwing the football.
“I always say, ‘Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games.’ Well I don’t think it gets any bigger than Friday night. Those are the moments you rise to the occasion and your star players have to play like stars. (Bowers) might be young and only a sophomore, but I have a lot of faith in that cat to go do that.”
