SEYMOUR — Age finally caught up to The King’s Academy’s baseball team.
It hadn’t mattered much that the Lions were made up mostly of young players until Monday, as those same young players helped set a program record with 21 wins, but against Boyd-Buchanan in the rubber match of a three-game Division II-A District 1 Tournament series, that inexperience came back to bite.
After taking an early lead, TKA fell behind and couldn’t recover, ending its season with a 7-1 loss in the series’ deciding game.
“I just saw a young team,” TKA coach Matt Storm told The Daily Times. “I saw them struggle to get back in it. We had too many self-inflicted wounds to come back from that, but I think the age definitely played an issue.
“We’ll come back next year, be a little older, a little smarter, a little more polished. I think a 21-win season is nothing to shake your head at. I think we’ll be just fine. I’m not upset, I’m not disappointed. I’m proud of these guys.”
The Lions (21-11) split Saturday’s doubleheader with the Buccaneers (16-12), making Monday’s game the rubber match, and they started it well. Zac Wallace batted in Riley Webber on a single in the bottom of the first inning, with TKA hoping the early run would pave the way for more offense down the stretch.
It didn’t as the Lions failed to score in the next six innings.
The Buccaneers didn’t have that problem, taking a 3-1 lead during the top of the third via an RBI single and a two-run homer. Though TKA senior pitcher Ethan Ridderstap held taut for the next few innings, his offense couldn’t trim the deficit, and Boyd-Buchanan tallied another run on a sixth-inning wild pitch.
Ridderstap gave way to both Ryder Storm and Zeke Connatser in the seventh inning as the Buccaneers widened the margin, tallying two RBI singles with a sacrifice bunt sandwiched in between. The Lions went down 1-2-3 during the last half-inning.
Ridderstap, who made a difference for TKA at the plate and on the mound, and Nazhir Bergen make up TKA’s two-man senior class. He allowed five hits and six walks Monday while striking out six batters, also giving TKA two of its four total hits offensively.
Both Bergen and Ridderstap were named to the All-District team, an honor also shared by Webber and Storm, who took home the Defensive Player of the Year title, too.
“Even when it’s just two (seniors), they’re huge,” Storm said. “They’ve been huge for us all year. So we’ve got to find guys to fill that void, and I think we will. I wish them both the best in college and I think they’ll do great. I have no worries. They’re fine young men.”
Storm led TKA to its record-breaking season in just his first year on the job, earning district Coach of the Year honors. The Lions had never before won 20 games in the regular season, an impressive feat by Storm’s young team.
He knows it wasn’t by chance.
“I think it was just the culture change, really,” Storm said. “I really do. I think all the guys bought in. We’ve got some eighth graders coming up, and I’m sure we’ll have other kids come into the school and they’ll buy into the same culture. We’ll just continue to get better, build on this. No negatives.”
