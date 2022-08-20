CHATTANOOGA — Too many times Friday, Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston watched Caden Lawson haul himself up from the grass.
From start to finish in the Cherokees’ 62-0 season-opening loss to Boyd Buchanan, the junior quarterback was never comfortable. Though Lawson completed half of his 10 pass attempts, the Buccaneers’ defensive front constantly put pressure on him, forcing him to scramble and take hard hits seemingly play after play.
“Their D-line was quick and hitting our quarterback way too much,” Edmiston told The Daily Times, “so we’ve got to get better at protecting him and giving him a little bit of time.”
The final stats evidenced Greenback’s blocking issues. The Cherokees finished with minus-5 yards on 37 plays, including minus-6 yards rushing on 27 attempts. Lawson, one of Greenback’s best athletes, couldn’t find room on either designed runs or scrambles. He finished with minus-13 yards on eight carries; only two Greenback ball carriers finished with positive rushing yardage, as junior Michael Payne had 15 yards on six carries and sophomore Chad Davis tallied 14 yards on two rushes. Even in-game adjustments weren’t enough to slow down Boyd Buchanan’s aggressive front, and Greenback went three-and-out on eight of its 11 total drives.
“We can’t have three-man pressure getting through in the middle, when they’re slanting hard, the ends,” Edmiston said. “So we threw a tight end in a little bit, trying to give us a little more time. A lot of times, we were having seven and eight-man protection to give (Lawson) time to get rid of it.”
Boyd Buchanan’s rush even had an impact on special teams, as the Buccaneers’ sixth touchdown came via a blocked punt that was returned for the score.
“We’ve just got to be better,” Edmiston said. “We’ve got to move our feet quicker. A lot of it, it seemed like their D-line was beating us with the first step.”
Friday’s outcome may not foreshadow doom all season for Greenback.
The Cherokees are still finding their way under second-year coach Edmiston, and in Boyd Buchanan, they were facing a team led by legendary coach Gary Rankin, who won 13 state championships at Alcoa before being hired by the Chattanooga school this offseason. Plus, most of the Cherokees’ success last season came against region opponents, as all three of their wins were in Region 2-1A play. Boyd Buchanan competes in Division II-AA’s East Region. Edmiston knows, though, that Greenback can’t continue to struggle on the line if it hopes to have a better campaign this year than his first. When the Cherokees host Oneida on Aug. 26 in their home opener, he wants to see Lawson finish plays upright rather than on the ground. Leaving Chattanooga on Friday, he already had a plan in mind.
“We’ve just got to fire off the ball a little quicker, move our feet quicker,” Edmiston said. “We’ll work on that a lot this week for sure.”
