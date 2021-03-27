Alcoa coach Ryan Collins and sophomore guard Tai Cates walk the halls after school discussing basketball, a conversation that stemmed from several videos Cates watched of NBA players, trying to dissect different ways to create separation from defenders.
This defines Cates in a nutshell — a naturally-gifted player who is driven to build upon that talent. The sport occupies his mind at all hours of the day, either in the gym working on his craft or studying it from afar.
To Cates, this is more than a game.
“I’ve put a lot of time in basketball because I want to get something out of it,” Cates told The Daily Times. “It’s the only thing that I can consistently do super good at.”
Collins knew he had a special talent when Cates joined the program as a freshman. A first-year coach at the time, Collins remembers watching Cates blow by his defender in practice with the blistering first step that is the foundation of his game and then showcasing his strong finishing ability at the rim.
That alone was enough for Cates to average 15.3 points per game as a freshman, but he entered the pandemic-altered offseason knowing he had to improve his shot to reach the next level.
Nine months later, Cates stepped back onto David Marsh Court a more versatile player, one that averaged 23.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 50.7% from the floor to be named The Daily Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“The very first time we were meeting after last season, he knew that he needed that shot,” Collins said.
“Some people say they’re going to work in the offseason but there isn’t that deliberate intention to add one thing, so it’s like you’re spending all these hours, but how much are you really getting done. Tai was very different. He wanted to completely rebuild his shot and realized that it was going to take time and repetition to do it, but he was going to do it until it was at a really high level.”
The development of a consistent shot to complement the downhill attack that put Cates on the scene took more than countless shot repetitions. In a way, the COVID-19 lockdown was the perfect scenario for Cates, who took advantage of the increased free time to retool his mechanics from the ground up.
Multiple hours-long sessions in the gym finished without him attempting a single 3-pointer. Instead, he stood close to the rim, working on the rotation his shot generated. Other times he would shoot 10 or so mid-range jumpers and notice something felt off, so he would grab his phone and look up the shots of multiple NBA players to piece together what was wrong.
The process could be frustrating for a high school basketball player, especially an underclassman, but it rarely affected Cates.
“I was already a bad shooter, so it couldn’t get any worse,” Cates said. “... The only reason it was a little annoying was when I would shoot a lot of shots inside and then I’d go and try to take one 3 and it would be an airball, but I’d be happy because it was on target with good rotation.”
It finally clicked during a visit to Springbrook Park when he hit a corner 3. Then another. And another.
The shots continued to fall, culminating in him making four of his eight 3-point attempts in Alcoa’s season opener against Grainger on Dec. 7, 2020.
“When I hit my first three of the season, I was happy,” Cates said. “It just showed me that the hard work paid off.”
The success continued throughout the season as Cates shot 40.7% (70-for-172) from distance after making less than 30% as a freshman.
“I didn’t imagine him making the progress that he did, not that I was doubting it, but I just had never seen it done in such a short amount of time,” Collins said. “People see the product, but they need to realize how much went into the product. It’s not me coaching him up. I can’t say I helped him in one regard beside opening up the gym. It was him going in and doing what was necessary.
“... I’ve had kids put up a lot of shots, but I’ve never had a kid completely transform his shot in the small amount of time that Tai did, and I was glad to see that pay dividends for him.”
And yet, Cates is far from satisfied.
He shrugs off any individual accolade that comes with his improvement because of the disappointing end to Alcoa’s season after being eliminated in the Region 2-AA quarterfinals by Gatlinburg-Pittman. He takes it personally, believing he could have done more to prevent it.
Therein lies the double-edged sword of his unquenchable thirst to get better. Without it, he would not be in this position, but it has also made him a harsh critic of himself, and because of that, another offseason that leads to a similar leap forward could be on the horizon.
“I think as long as that hunger remains, there is no ceiling for him because you have a kid that is going to get into the gym and add skill into his craft,” Collins said. “That’s all he thinks about. He is very driven to excel and be the best, and ultimately, all of that comes from the fact that he wants to win.
“He wants to be the best, not to be the best necessarily, but because if you’re the best, you typically win. I think that’s what is special about him.”
