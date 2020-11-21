Blount County basketball coaches all acknowledged that they are entering a season of uncertainty.
Last year, the coronavirus pandemic canceled the state tournament in Murfreesboro, costing the Maryville boys a chance to win their first state title since 2007. COVID-19 has already disrupted this season. Holiday tournaments have been canceled and several schools, including Alcoa, have delayed the start to their seasons.
One thing is certain. Players and coaches are savoring every moment they have a chance to play basketball. They believe the uncertainty is going to raise the intensity level this season.
Class AAA
Maryville Rebels
Coach: Mark Eldridge (15th season)
2019-20 record: 30-4 (advanced to the state tournament, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic)
Key Players: Terrence Dorsey (Jr., G), Jack Brown (Sr., G), Josh Seiler (Sr., G)
Comment/Prognosis: The biggest question the Rebels have to answer this season is who is going to step up and fill the void left by Joe Anderson, the two-time The Daily Times Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year who averaged 24 points, five assists and three steals last season. Eldridge admits that it’s impossible to replace a player like Anderson, but he loves his current group of players and believes they have what it takes to return to the state tournament in Murfreesboro. Maryville will rely on the leadership of Brown and Seiler — senior guards who can attack defenses in a variety of ways. Dorsey also possesses the tools to be special this season. The Rebels ought to be even better when Carter Cox, Carson Jones and Markel Fortenberry join the team after Maryville football’s playoff run has finished.
Eldridge says: “The reason we have been successful over the years and win 20-plus every year and have a chance to go to state is — kind of like the football team — you don’t replace (players), but you have guys who have played against Joe for three years and that has made them better. We are going to miss Joe, but we are still going to have a really good group who does it a different way.”
William Blount Governors
Coach: Kevin Windle (10th season)
2019-20 record: 19-15 (Lost in the Region 2-AAA quarterfinals)
Key Players: Trey Clemmer (Sr., F), Caleb Linginfleter (Sr., G), Cole Gibson (Jr., G), Marshall Cooper (Sr., G)
Comment/Prognosis: The Governors will have to figure out how to win without Cameron George — their leading scorer and rebounder from last season. They will also miss Tanner Pratt and Seth Myers, who were also two of their top leading scorers from 2020. Still, Windle believes his team has the depth to contend for a District 4-AAA title. Senior guard Jake England spent quarantine improving his game. Clemmer and his younger brother Matt Clemmer ought to help William Blount in the post. Windle also said he expects to play 10 to 12 players a game, hoping William Blount’s depth wears opponents down late in games.
Windle says: “We have got 10, 11 or 12 guys who will see the floor every night and we will be able to use some of our depth to win some games. As the season goes on, obviously our goal is to make the region (tournament) and once we make the region anything can happen. We proved that last year: We traveled to Oak Ridge and lost by three and they went on to the state tournament. We are very close to that level. I feel like we can beat anyone on any given night. … We are going to hope to shock a lot of people around this area and be a team that the William Blount community can be proud of.”
Heritage Mountaineers
Coach: Dennis Godfrey (third season)
2019-20 record: 6-22 (lost in first round of District 4-AAA Tournament)
Key Players: Nate Marsh (Sr., G), Parker Rothery (Sr., G)
Comment/Prognosis: The Mountaineers (0-2) proved during their first two games this season they have the ingredients to be a good basketball team. Both Marsh and Rothery can shoot from beyond the arc and drive to the rim. The Mountaineers are also strong on the boards. Godfrey said that if the Mountaineers can improve their shot selection and limit their turnovers. They have the potential to compete in the district.
Godfrey says: “We just have to get better, know our roles and we got to figure out the best way to play defense. It’s going to be hard for us to man a lot of people so we are probably going to have to do some changing on defense. We just got to keep working hard and hanging in there. They play hard and are good kids. We have the capabilities of being a competitive basketball team in this district. We really do. We just got to go and get it done as coaches, players — all of us together. It’s a big challenge, but that’s what you like in life.”
Seymour Eagles
Coach: Dustin Carr (third season)
2019-20 record: 2-26 (lost in District 2-AAA play-in game)
Key Players: Parker Aranas (Sr.), Nic Childress (Sr.)
Comment/Prognosis: Carr admits there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding his team. Aranas and Childress are the only two players on his roster with any varsity experience. Carr hopes his inexperienced team gradually improves throughout the season.
Carr says: “I want to be competitive every game. That’s the big thing: Being able to compete, especially when you are dressing a lot of kids who don’t have a lot of experience on the court is to stay in games and to have an opportunity to win. If you can do that and build some confidence, hopefully you are hitting your stride by the middle of the year and those kids have some games and experience under their belts. You can make some noise at the end of the year going into the district, which is every coach’s goal.”
Class AA
Alcoa Tornadoes
Coach: Ryan Collins (second season)
2019-20 record: 21-11 (lost in the Class A state sectional)
Key players: Taishaun Cates (So., G), Drew Napier (So., G), Jahvin Carter (Fr., G)
Comment/Prognosis: Ryan Collins admits there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding his Alcoa basketball roster. The Tornadoes graduated Region 2-A Tournament MVP Nick Roberts along with three other starters from last year’s region championship squad. He also knows it’s likely senior Isiah Cox, a Division-I athlete, won’t be able to play this season after he suffered a shoulder injury during an Alcoa football game against Dobyns-Bennett on Oct. 29. Still, Collins is excited about his team’s potential. Cates returns to run the offense after averaging 15 points per game as a freshman. He should be even better his sophomore year after he spent the offseason working on improving his shooting and finishing with his left hand. Napier is another young player who Collins believes has the potential to be special this winter. Collins also believes Carter will be an impact player in his first varsity season. He also expects to receive several reinforcements when Alcoa’s football season is finished.
Collins says: “One thing that’s exciting is that you are coaching a group of guys in that young corps who you trust all of them with the ball in their hands. None of them are selfish. They will consistently make the right basketball play. They can score themselves, but also make those around them better. What more could you want as a coach than to have that type of kid and I think (Cates, Napier, Carter) all fit that model.”
Class A
Greenback Cherokees
Coach: Shane Belcher (first season)
2019-20 record: 2-20 (lost in first round of District 2-A Tournament)
Key Players: Conner Morton (So., PG), Dakota Garland (Sr., F)
Comment/Prognosis: Belcher is excited about his Greenback team’s potential after a productive offseason, witnessing improvement in all his players. Morton returns to lead Greenback’s backcourt. Garland worked hard during the summer to improve his game and should give Greenback some much-needed size in the post. Belcher expects him to be an impact player this season.
Belcher says: “We are going to take it game by game, but our goal every year is to win district and from there we will see where it goes. But our goal is to win district games and finish in the top of our district every year.”
Division II-A
The King’s Academy Lions
Coach: Sean Jones (first season)
2019-20: 12-16 (lost in the East Region quarterfinals)
Key Players: Aingar William (Sr., F), Tyler Overdorf (Jr., G), Andre Santos (Jr., G)
Comment/Prognosis: Jones has been TKA’s coach since mid-September, so he’s still working to establish his program’s culture and offensive philosophy. But he does know that he is going to have an athletic roster this season. He is going to try to utilize that athleticism by playing in transition and pressuring the basketball, trying to force turnovers that will lead to easy baskets. He praised Overdorf for emerging as a lead during the pre-season. He also believes Santos will be able to make plays as TKA’s point guard.
Jones says: “All the X’s and O’s are secondary. For me, we have to establish a culture. We have to establish a way of doing things, so my expectation early on is, ‘Can we do things the right way and if we can start off emphasizing the little things, making sure we are taking care of business in practice, then I think we will be able to have some success later on this the season. But with everything being so new and me being hired so late, it’s been a fast two months.”
Non-TSSAA Schools
Clayton-Bradley Academy Blazers
Coach: Sean Mubarak (second season)
2019-20 record: 4-13
Key Players: Blake Mills (Jr., C), Sam McNeal (Fr., G), Cayleb Kimsey (So., C), Andy Herron (Fr., G).
Comment/Prognosis: Entering their second official year of their program, the Rangers are still extremely young. Mills is Clayton-Bradley’s only junior; everyone else on the roster is either a freshman or sophomore. Still, Mubarak is thrilled about his team’s ceiling. During the offseason, his players trained with assistant coach Nick Starkey in the weight room to transform their bodies. Mubarak mentioned Kimsey and McNeal spent hours in the gym during the lockdown. Starkey praised Herron for being relentless on every possession and called junior captain Mills “the muscle on the floor” for the Rangers. Both coaches believe the Rangers will take significant strides in the program’s second year.
Mubarak says: “We just really want to see improvement. We are still a very young team. … My expectations for the season outside improvement would just be flexibility being the keyword with everything surrounding COVID. I think we are going to have to be flexible and not take anything for granted. We have to play every practice and game like it’s our last. We can’t be in survival mode. We have to be in growth mode.”
Maryville Christian Eagles
Coach: Brian Turbyfill (second year)
2019-20 record: 16-18
Key Players: Garrett Johnston (Sr.) Ryan English (Jr.), Jamey Wright (Jr.)
Comment/Prognosis: The Eagles are hoping to build on last year’s success. Turbyfill purposely scheduled games against local public schools last season, hoping the difficult schedule would help his team improve. The strategy worked. The Eagles finished the season winning the NACA Tournament in Dayton. They hope to be even better this winter after returning most of their rotation.
Turbyfill says: “We learned a lot from last year, playing tougher competition — bigger schools with fast, strong athletic kids. It was a good challenge for our kids last year. It showed them that we can compete at that level and that’s the level and expectation at Maryville Christian.”
