Brady Collins’ quick thinking helped Greenback stay on the easiest path to a district championship.
Collins, who surrendered Greenback’s lead in the top of the seventh inning, allowed a leadoff double to start extras in a tie game. Rockwood’s No. 9 batter, Xadrain Fickey, laid a perfect bunt down the third-base line, hoping to move the go-ahead run to third with one out.
Collins, however, made an athletic, heads-up play to field the ball and throw out the runner at third, ensuring that Noah Graves’ walk-off single mattered in the Cherokees’ 5-4 win over Rockwood on Monday at Greenback School. With the win, the Cherokees advanced to the District 4-1A winner’s bracket semifinal, where they will host Oakdale at 7 p.m. today.
“That was a big out,” Greenback coach Justin Ridenour told The Daily Times. “It switched momentum back to us, and I think we carried it over into the next inning.”
Collins gets most of the attention for starting a smart baseball play, but it would not have been completed if not for Greenback’s third baseman Lane Collins, who corralled the throw and held the tag despite getting spiked by the sliding baserunner Levi Ellison.
Cook exited the game and is likely to get stiches, but Ridenour did not understate his importance in completing the game-changing play.
“Brady Collins is pretty athletic on the mound,” Ridenour said. “He was able to field the bunt – the play was taking him to third – and he was able to get rid of the ball. Clutch play by our third baseman Cook right there to hold onto the ball on a bang-bang play.”
Greenback carried the momentum from its timely defense into its half of the eighth. Shortstop Brady Allison worked a nine-pitch walk, setting up Graves to drive in the winning run on the first pitch he saw from Rockwood’s Nathan Smith.
Graves was named the district’s Newcomer of the Year on Saturday, and he has been a crucial part to the Cherokees’ success, despite his youth. He finished 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in the win.
“He’s been clutch for us all year, and he’s just a freshman,” Ridenour said. “He’s a guy that’s kind of had to learn trial by fire, but he steps into the box with confidence every time.”
The extra-inning effort from Collins and Graves salvaged a strong performance from the district’s pitcher of the year Caden Lawson. The sophomore right-hander allowed a first-inning home run but settled in for 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball in which he struck out eight.
“He bounced back nicely,” Ridenour said. “He was able to find his curveball and get back into a rhythm. Once he got into a rhythm, I thought he threw the ball really well.”
After Lawson threw more than 100 pitches in his start, and Collins needed 50-plus pitches to complete 2 2/3 innings in relief, Ridenour will turn to district MVP Kooper Williams on the mound in the semifinals.
The depth chart is not as clear after Williams, but Ridenour is not worried about that. He is more concerned with his team’s approach after blowing a seventh-inning lead, but they are on the right track to shake that off.
In their postgame huddle, a Greenback assistant coach held up a lineup card from a particularly painful loss earlier in the season, reminding the team of its less-than-desirable contents. Ridenour would not say which loss it was from, but the Cherokees have held on to that card all season as a reminder of what they are playing for.
“It was a game in the past where we did not play well,” Ridenour said. “It was a little bit of bulletin board material to get our guys motivated and ready to go tomorrow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.