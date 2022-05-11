GREENBACK — Brady Collins was masterful on the mound and was one of seven different Cherokees driving in runs, but the Greenback senior best showed his experience and craftiness when teammates were just beginning to celebrate.
Seconds after Carson Moore drove in the final two runs needed for a 13-3 run-rule victory over Oakdale, and with most of the Greenback players exiting the dugout to run around Pappy Hammontree Field in joy, Collins headed straight to the Gatorade cooler, prepping for the eventual celebratory drenching of coach Justin Ridenour.
A one-hit performance by Collins and a balanced offensive attack, with every position either scoring or driving in runs, helped Greenback (18-10) to the District 4-1A championship and customary showering with the 5-inning victory Wednesday evening.
Oakdale (16-17) defeated Midway in the opening game of the day and would need two victories over Greenback to take the title, but Collins was at his best when challenges arose to remove any added suspense.
“I just went out there and tried to throw strikes, and let the defense work,” Collins told The Daily Times.”
The Cherokee defense faltered in the top of the fifth with two fielding errors on one out, plating one run and putting two more Eagles on base. Collins bore down to record two of his four strikeouts — fanning the third and fourth batters in the Oakdale lineup — to keep a healthy 9-3 lead going into the Greenback half of the fifth.
“We booted it around some, which was a little disappointing,” Ridenour said, “but (Collins) doesn’t let it faze him on the mound, he just gets the ball and goes after the next guy, which is great to see.”
Greenback chased Oakdale starter Nehemiah Cooney with six hits in the third inning, with Collins driving in the first of six runs after Kooper Williams had started the inning with a perfect bunt hugging the third-base line.
After the two key Collins strikeouts and going against the third and fourth pitchers that Oakdale eventually used, Greenback got hits by Brady Allison, Williams, Collins and finally Moore to push across four runs leading to the Gatorade bath for third-year coach Ridenour after winning back-to-back championships.
“(Collins) has been a force for us all year,” Ridenour said. “He just gets out there and pounds the zone. When he’s out there, he gives us a chance to win every night.”
Greenback had a scare when a baserunner cleated first baseman Caden Lawson in the top of the third. Lawson was unable to continue but his replacement Austin Munsey showed the depth and balanced contributions of the Greenback roster when he suddenly had to come to the plate after Collins led off with a walk.
Munsey worked a deep count while Collins advanced to third on a steal and wild pitch, then rapped a sharp grounder to third which was bobbled long enough to allow Collins to score.
Ridenour praised his team for solid efforts throughout the lineup.
“It’s something we’ve talked about all year, having everyone one through nine contribute,” Ridenour said. “When you can get that kind of offense all through the lineup, you’ve got a good chance to win.”
Williams went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs to lead the offense. Moore also had three RBIs with the walk-off single and a RBI hit by a pitch in the third inning Cherokee uprising. Landon Clifford’s double that followed, the only extra-base hit of the game, drove in two more.
Greenback will host Oneida on Monday to start the Region 2-1A tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.