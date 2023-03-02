PIGEON FORGE — Momentum was fully on Gatlinburg-Pittman’s side entering the second half of the Region 1-2A Championship.
The Tornadoes held a lead as large as 13 points in the final minutes of the first quarter, but G-P outscored them the rest of the way, making it a one-point game at the break.
Alcoa guard Brady Haun delivered his team’s three most important buckets of the night, a trio of corner 3’s to open the third quarter, swinging momentum back Alcoa’s way in a game it went on to win 72-55 Thursday night at Pigeon Forge High School.
The win marked Alcoa’s (26-8) second region championship in two years over Gatlinburg-Pittman (21-9) after it defeated the Highlanders in the District 2-2A title game last week. The victory also secured the Tornadoes a sectional rematch with Tyner Academy at home Monday night after the Rams ended their season a year ago.
Alcoa head coach Ryan Collins was impressed by his team’s maturity to stay afloat entering halftime. He admitted that, in past years, there might have been arguments that arose in the locker room about their game plan, but to the Tornadoes’ credit, they were mature enough to trust the process, setting themselves up for a second-half rebound.
“We have a group with great togetherness and great chemistry, and at the end of the day, we have a group that’s pretty tough,” Collins told The Daily Times. “Physically tough, yes, but more important, mentally tough. To be able to withstand a run like that and still come into the locker room up one was a real credit to that.”
Haun opened the second half’s scoring a minute-and-a-half in with the first of his three corner 3s. Alcoa forced a G-P turnover, and the Tornadoes found Haun wide-open in transition. A minute later, the same play unfolded; an Alcoa defensive stop to a Haun fast-break triple on the other end. His second make forced a G-P timeout, as Alcoa’s one-point halftime lead had grown to seven, 43-36.
The Tornadoes made another defensive stop out of the timeout, but the Highlanders knocked the basketball out of play under the goal setting up an Alcoa baseline play. Haun in-bounded the ball to Jahvin Carter, who immediately dumped it back to Haun in the corner for his third 3-pointer.
“Brady was phenomenal in that stretch,” Collins said. “He obviously had the hot hand, but credit to the other guys finding him with the hot hand. Anytime you can string three three’s in a row together and follow it with stops, you really get a lot of separation in a game. He’s somebody who’s had a phenomenal year for us. For him to step up and shoot the ball well in a big-time moment is a credit to who he is as a basketball player.”
Spurred by Haun’s 9-0 run, the Tornadoes outscored G-P, 35-19, in the second half. Alcoa stretched its lead to double digits early in the fourth and by the 1:50 mark had a 20-point advantage. Haun, who finished with 14 points, earned a spot on the All-Region Tournament Team, along with Eli Graf (six points) and Brandon Winton (six points). Carter scored a game-high 25 points, including three 3s, and was named the tournament’s MVP.
The Tornadoes’ maturity will be put to the ultimate test in sectionals with a trip to Murfreesboro and the state tournament on the line. Alcoa will host Tyner Academy (20-9) at 7 p.m. with an opportunity to avenge last season’s two-point overtime loss.
“The biggest thing that I can express is that we have a group that is really, really hungry for this one moment and this one opportunity,” Collins said. “This is literally all we’ve talked about for a calendar year, on how we can overcome a two-point gap with Tyner. And now we’re literally getting the same matchup in front of our community, in front of our school, and we get to see if we’re able to close that gap.
“We’re really excited for this moment, and I know we’re going to embrace this moment. And again, I just like our maturity. They’re excited tonight, they’re celebrating tonight, but all they’re already talking about is Monday. It’s important to enjoy the moment — this is not easy to do, never take it for granted — but they’re locked in on that next one.”
