KNOXVILLE — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has been searching for a second interior scoring option to take some of the pressure off redshirt senior forward John Fulkerson.
It appears freshman Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is finally getting his chance to assume that role.
Junior forward Uros Plavsic has been the first big off the bench for most of No. 18 Tennessee’s games this season, but it was Huntley-Hatfield who got that call in the Vols’ 96-52 victory over USC Upstate on Tuesday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
“Brandon has earned the minutes — slowly, but he’s getting there,” Barnes said. “… He would tell you that this (playing college basketball) is probably tougher than he ever thought it would be, and it’s getting ready to get tougher, but he’s learned how to work hard and be more efficient.
“We need him and Olivier (Nkamhoua) to give us a physical presence in a way that they both can because they’re both extremely strong. They’re capable of doing a lot.”
Nkamhoua tallied a game-high 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting but has been an inconsistent offensive option this season. The junior forward scored a career-high 23 points against East Tennessee State on Nov. 14 but has scored in double figures two other times (18 points versus Tennessee Tech on Nov. 26 and 11 against UT Martin on Nov. 9). He scored a combined 21 points in the Vols’ other six games.
Plavsic was ineffective as Tennessee’s lead reserve in the frontcourt. Through UT’s first 10 games, he is averaging 3.1 points and 1.8 rebounds while playing 9.9 minutes per game.
Huntley-Hatfield possesses the potential to do what those two cannot on a consistent basis. The former 5-star prospect who reclassified into the Class of 2021 tallied six points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes against USC Upstate (2-8) three days after matching a season-high with 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting versus UNC Greensboro.
The Clarksville native’s recent resurgence comes after he played 12 combined minutes against Colorado and Texas Tech.
“Brandon is an amazing young man,” Tennessee assistant coach Justin Gailey said Monday. “Think about it; he’s still supposed to be in high school. Every day is a learning experience for him, and he’s been a sponge in this process. He never barks back from correction or adjustments or constructive criticism. He’s a student of the game, and he understands what it takes to be good.
“For him, he’s got a lot of older guys in front of him, and maybe his role isn’t as big as he wants it to be right now, but he understands and he continues to learn from these older guys.”
Barnes stated Saturday that Huntley-Hatfield doesn’t “understand how strong he is yet,” and that single realization could be the difference between Tennessee (8-2) falling short of its potential or a deep postseason run.
“(He wants me) to really impose my will on our opponents,” Huntley-Hatfield said. “Most of my teammates would say I’m one of the strongest athletes I’ve ever played against. I think it’s just a matter of me realizing that and get what I want out of the game.
“I’m bigger, faster and stronger than most guys we’re going to play. ... I’m really just trying to get easy buckets and get rebounds and really just out-tough my opponent.”
The Vols are playing their best basketball to date behind elite defense, allowing 85.8 points per 100 possessions to rank first in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom, but their toughest stretch of games is upcoming. Tennessee faces rival Memphis at noon Saturday inside Bridgestone Arena then plays Arizona on Dec. 22 before opening SEC play at Alabama on Dec. 29.
Huntley-Hatfield will play a sizeable role in what Tennessee can accomplish over that stretch, and it may just be the stage that leads to his ascension as one of UT’s most relied upon forwards.
“I’m telling you that you’re just seeing the beginning of who he can be,” Gailey said. “He already has an impressive physique but for me, the thing that surprised me when I first got around him was his basketball IQ, his basketball feel and some of the things he does instinctively on the court.
“He has a bright, bright future, and he’s about the right things. He’s not caught up in all the outside stuff. He’s locked in on us, the team and getting better every day. You can see him maturing every day and it’s been fun to watch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.