LEXINGTON, Kentucky — Something clicked for Brandon Huntley-Hatfield on Thursday.
The freshman forward came to practice and asked the Tennessee coaching staff to help him do whatever he needed to see the court more than he has in recent weeks.
It just was not enough to warrant putting him in the game as the frontcourt duo of John Fulkerson and Olivier Nkamhoua struggled mightily and a swelling deficit became insurmountable in a 107-79 loss to No. 18 Kentucky on Saturday inside Rupp Arena.
“The reason I didn’t (put him in earlier) was because we were trying to fight, and I didn’t know if I wanted to put him in there and us keep sliding backwards and it hurt his confidence going forward,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said.
Huntley-Hatfield checked in for the first time with 10 minutes, 12 seconds remaining in a rivalry clash that had long been decided as Kentucky (14-3, 4-1 SEC) shredded the second-ranked defense of No. 22 Tennessee (11-5, 2-3) with a 67.9% shooting clip consisting of point-blank layups and wide-open 3s.
The former 5-star prospect contributed more in his first few seconds on the court than Fulkerson and Nkamhoua did in 37 combined minutes, scoring a put-back layup on his first offensive possession after corralling a Victor Bailey Jr. miss.
Huntley-Hatfield finished with 11 points, three rebounds (two offensive) and an assist. He made four of his five field-goal attempts and three of his four shots from the free-throw line.
Fulkerson recorded zero points and zero rebounds while turning it over three times in 20 minutes and Nkamhoua tallied six points on 3-of-4 shooting while also failing to snag a rebound in 17 minutes.
“Your starting front line can’t play without rebounding the ball,” Barnes said. “That’s their job. … They had six turnovers between them, and honestly — I just told them this — they’re not doing what we tell them. We know how people are going to game plan them, and we tell them where they are going to be able to be effective. That’s where they have to truly lock in to not only what we’re trying to do on the defensive end, but also the offensive execution. They have to understand that part of it.”
Huntley-Hatfield played a combined nine minutes in the previous three games after scoring eight points in 16 minutes in a loss to Alabama on Dec. 29.
Barnes has cited work ethic in practice as the reason Huntley-Hatfield’s minutes have dwindled, but that seemingly changed earlier this week.
“I’m proud of him,” Barnes said. “Two days ago, he finally understood, more than ever, that he can’t do this by himself. His whole persona has changed in two days.”
This is not the first time this story has been told.
Barnes discussed Huntley-Hatfield having a “different mindset” after the Clarksville native scored 12 points against UNC Greensboro on Dec. 12. Huntley-Hatfield recorded six points in 19 minutes against USC Upstate three days later and then before logged four minutes versus Arizona on Dec. 22.
Huntley-Hatfield may not be the cure to all of Tennessee’s mounting issues, but he could at least help ease the frontcourt inconsistencies it has battled.
“There is no question he’s going to play more,” Barnes said. “He made some plays tonight he can’t make. He still wants to swipe at the ball. He still gives up position by just reaching and those type of things but forget all that. It’s what he did the last two days in practice in terms of his personality changing and him saying, ‘Help me. I do want to do this.’
“I think he, like a lot of kids coming in, they have a guard up some time, but what he has done on his own after practice, came back at night with the coaches and went harder than he’s ever gone. I hope he continues with that same attitude moving forward.”
