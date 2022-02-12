Brandon Ward took notice of fishing’s growing footprint at the college level during his freshman year and decided he wanted to be a part of it.
“That’s what he wanted to try and achieve,” Heritage fishing coach Adam Woliver told The Daily Times. “I told him, ‘You have to go fish hard and do whatever you need to do.’”
Ward did just that, devoting time every day to fish, whether it be in the pond behind his house or out on the lake. On Monday, he achieved the goal he has chased throughout his high school career, becoming the first angler from Heritage to sign a collegiate scholarship, inking with Carson-Newman inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
“It’s definitely special to be the first person from Heritage to sign,” Ward said. “I never thought when we started this program (in 2018) that it would be like that, but I’ve been blessed with the opportunity and I had to take it.”
Ward cited the way Carson-Newman fishing coach Joseph Sales connected to him as a person rather than an angler as the reason for why the Eagles proved to be a perfect fit.
In Ward, Carson-Newman gets an angler with tremendous drive, according to Woliver, who added that Ward is the best angler at Heritage.
Woliver started the program at the request of his son, Trey, and to provide a community where students could enjoy the sport both casually and competitive. With Ward serving as the first signee, he has provided proof that the program can provide an avenue to college for avid anglers.
“There is high school and then there is a junior division (for middle schoolers), and the junior division is where I’m getting calls from moms and dads every couple of weeks saying, ‘Hey, my son or my daughter watched YouTube or Instagram and they are seeing some fun things. How do I get them on the fishing team?’” Woliver said. “I think that it has sparked some interest, and the younger kids see that this is an avenue for them to get to college.”
“The program has really provided me with a chance to put myself out there,” Ward added. “Coach Woliver really put me in the right places to give me a chance to get seen by these college coaches and really show what I can do.”
