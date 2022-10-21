KNOXVILLE — Matthew Clemmer was thrown to the ground on a sack, 12 yards behind the line of scrimmage, and any hope Maryville had of winning Friday night evaporated.
Trailing by 13 points with just over two minutes left in the game, Maryville’s offense had to score, and it had driven the ball to Knoxville West’s 33-yard line. On fourth-and-5, though, the sack of Clemmer not only forced a turnover on downs, but marked the final time Maryville would possess the ball in its 31-18 loss to Class 5A’s top-ranked team.
It was always going to be tough for Maryville (6-3) to overcome West (9-0), and an injury to tailback Noah Vaughn and a four-touchdown performance by West’s own star ballcarrier, Brayden Latham, didn’t help. Coach Derek Hunt, though, didn’t leave the field disappointed in his team.
“Our guys played their guts out,” Hunt said. “I know it’s weird to say in a 31-18 loss, but I’m so proud of this football team. We’ve been handed dose after dose after dose of adversity, not just this season, but obviously in the first half (tonight), just through injuries.
“I asked them at halftime, ‘Just whatever happens in the second half the scoreboard doesn’t matter, just promise me you’ll give everything you’ve got, and they did that. Defensively, both sides of the ball, I felt like offensive line took the game over. Gage LaDue, huge second half. Defense played good enough, honestly.”
Vaughn suffered a leg injury, leaving the game early in the second quarter after going down on a kickoff return. Maryville was behind 14-6 at the time; Vaughn had opened the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run in the first period, which Latham responded to by juking out a defender and running 41 yards for his first score on West’s ensuing possession.
Latham made good on an interception by West’s defense, breaking away again for a 30-yard score, prior to Vaughn’s injury. His ability to find the edge, and thus daylight, put Maryville’s defense in a bind all game.
“A lot of it was (Latham) doing it himself,” Hunt said. “Some of it was designed early on. I think we adjusted, did a pretty good job trying to stop it, and then he just made some plays to get back out there in the second half. He’s a heck of a football player.”
West took an 11-point lead on a 42-yard field goal by Tyson Siebe with just over eight minutes left in the first half, but after a punt, then fumble recovery by Maryville, Gage LaDue spun out of a tackle on his way to a 45-yard touchdown. Clemmer’s pass on the two-point conversion attempt was knocked away.
Maryville’s defense recovered another fumble on West’s next drive, but couldn’t convert it into points before halftime.
After Latham tallied his third touchdown, a 76-yard run, on just the third play of the second half, Maryville slowed down its approach, running LaDue on all but one play of its 15-yard drive that culminated in an 8-yard LaDue score.
For the second time on the night, Corbin Price’s extra point attempt was blocked.
Maryville recovered an onside kick attempt following the touchdown, but another interception doomed the drive. After a pair of punts, Latham notched his fourth touchdown via a 14-yard carry, putting Maryville in a must-score situation for any chance to its hopes alive.
Starting at its 12-yard line, Maryville drove 13 plays, with Clemmer finding receivers to move the ball downfield. The sack he took on fourth down, though, deflated Maryville’s sideline and gave the ball back to West to run out the clock.
“We just couldn’t make enough plays in the fourth quarter,” Hunt said. “Had the ball with eight minutes to go near midfield with a chance to take the lead in this game after everything that’s happened.”
Maryville knew its meeting with West ultimately wouldn’t impact the postseason picture, but it was still a special opportunity. That opportunity turned bittersweet once the lights went off at West High School.
“I am disappointed we lost,” Hunt said. “I am super proud of our kids.”
