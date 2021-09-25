Seymour’s Brendon Harris’ running style is as simple and effective as having Marvel’s big green Avenger on your side. Just point and say “Hulk, smash.”
“I’m 240 pounds. I’m not going to try to juke anybody out running the ball,” Harris told The Daily Times. “Just going to lower my head and try to run them over.”
The tailback has made a career out of running over people. The senior always wanted to play running back and has been in the position since midget football despite boasting a physique more akin to a tight end or offensive lineman than a ball carrier.
With the Eagles, the multi-year starter has more than made his mark rumbling forward with the football.
Harris put forth a highlight performance Friday during Seymour’s 27-12 win over Heritage, powering his way to 218 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. The bruising runner averaged 7.5 yards per carry as the workhorse of an Eagle offense that recorded 321 of its 415 yards on the run.
“(Harris) played pretty well,” Seymour head coach Scott Branton said. “He kind of got banged up there with his shoulder a little bit, but found a way to come back in. Our training staff does an amazing job.”
After Friday night’s victory, Harris was more focused on the Eagles’ work in bouncing back from first-half miscues to regain control in the second.
Harris scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, but the offense faltered through the second before Harris and sophomore running back Kai Thompson combined for two scores in the fourth. Seymour’s offense amassed 28 first downs, 22 of which came on rushing plays.
“In the first half, we didn’t show up. I played okay,” Harris said. “I didn’t play the best.”
Despite his humility, Harris has played a key role for Seymour. After going winless last year, the reclassified Eagles have made a resurgence starting with a thrilling overtime win over Gatlinburg-Pittman in the season opener. Harris rushed for 134 yards on 16 carries against G-P. His second touchdown run tied the game in overtime and set up Wesley Zamboni’s game-winning point after kick.
Harris has rushed for more than 100 yards in all but one game this season, totaling 162 against Cherokee, 119 against Cocke County and 185 against Sullivan East. In the Eagles’ only loss, a 28-14 decision to Volunteer, he netted 32.
Seymour reached the five-win mark in its Week 6 win over Heritage using its tried-and-true formula — give the ball to Harris and let him smash forward.
He can do it from nearly any formation. Quarterback Eli Funck typically hands the ball to Harris from the shotgun-spread, but he looks just as comfortable when the Eagles prinkled in a pro-style, under-center alignment.
The Eagles face a tough challenge in Week 7 hosting an undefeated Greeneville squad that is coming off an impressive 35-7 win over Dobyns-Bennett. Seymour’s midpoint successes have been a fitting payoff for Harris, who fought through disappointing campaigns in his prep career by simply lowering his head and running.
“It’s been amazing,” Harris said. “Not even my personal stats. Just coming out here and playing with the guys. It’s been family this year, winning. I don’t really care about all of my personal stats as long as we got a ‘W’ at the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.