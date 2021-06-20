KODAK — Brennen Davis is hitting his stride.
So are the Tennessee Smokies it would appear.
The Smokies (14-26) finished a 12-game homestand with a 3-1 win over the Double-A North Division leader in the Chattanooga Lookouts (23-18) on Sunday at Smokies Stadium.
It was the first time Tennessee won three games in a series since going 3-3 in six games against the Biloxi Shuckers back on May 12-17 and only the third series this season that the Smokies have won three games in a series.
Davis, Tennessee’s outfielder and highly-touted Chicago Cubs prospect, had a big hand in that, going 9-for-20 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs. He also had a career-high four hits during the Smokies’ 13-7 win on Thursday.
“The big thing for me was simplifying stuff and not letting the new environment overcome what I know and what I’m good at,” Davis told The Daily Times. “I just took a step back and looked at the film and just doing what I’m good at and remembering who I was.”
A second-round pick up by the Cubs out of Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, in the 2018 MLB Draft, Davis appears to be adapting well to life in Double-A after spending the 2019 season with Single-A South Bend.
In February, Davis was added to Chicago’s spring training camp roster in Mesa, Arizona as a non-roster invitee, further evidence of the potential the Cubs front office sees in him.
It was there that Davis added valuable big-league experience to his resume, putting his own talents and abilities up against players on Chicago’s current roster and is now applying what he learned to his time with the Smokies.
“Site B was awesome,” Davis said. “I got to face some top-end arms. A lot of the guys are in the big leagues now, like Joseph Steele, Keegan Thompson, Adbert (Alzolay). A bunch of guys having a lot of success, so facing them day in and day out was awesome.
“It exposed some of my weaknesses and gave me the ability to work on that in a more relaxed environment.”
As much as Davis enjoyed the spring training experience, he is also making the most of his opportunity with Tennessee.
The Smokies were on a nine-game skid spanning series’ against the Birmingham Barons and the Rocket City Trash Pandas before salvaging the series finale against the Trash Pandas with a 6-0 shutout win on June 13.
Despite those struggles, Davis believes the team’s confidence is starting to pick up after Tennessee has now won four of its last seven games through the midway point of June.
“I mean, the guys are great,” Davis said. “I love everybody here. Everybody competes, everybody has fun. We’re starting to catch our stride. If there was a playoff I would watch out.”
Davis also thinks that confidence will spill over into a six-game road tilt against Double-A Mississippi (24-17) that is set to begin at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Mississippi on Tuesday.
“We’re going up against a tough Mississippi team,” Davis said. “We’re going to ride this momentum, though. We’re just going to keep doing what we do, pitch well, hit in clutch situations and continue to pick each other up.”
