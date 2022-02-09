Hailey Cronk took one dribble and turned around Brevard College forward Destiny Williams, towards the basket. Her layup bounced from one side of the iron to the other before falling through the net to put Maryville College up by five points with less than nine minutes left.
It was the Scots' biggest lead of the game and it felt like it. From about the six-minute mark of the first quarter on, neither team had many opportunities to pull ahead.
Instead, they traded shots for more than 35 minutes, setting up for the winner to be the team that had the last possession, but turnovers plagued MC late and it was the Tornadoes that used an 8-0 run in the last minute and a half to go up just enough to win, 65-63, at Cooper Athletics Center on Wednesday.
The Scots turned the ball over 18 times, including eight in the fourth quarter, while being outscored in the paint, 30-22.
“We turned the ball over and didn’t finish shots in the paint,” MC coach Darren Travillian told The Daily Times. “I mean, that’s what did it. We got into a situation where you’re in a possession game with under five minutes and we get point-blank shots or we get shots around the bucket that we don’t put in, stuff like that. If you don’t make any of those, it puts a lot of pressure on you defensively and when we needed to sit down and get a stop, we didn’t get that big stop.”
That wasn’t the case for the entirety of the game. The Scots (8-13, 5-8 USA South) matched Brevard (13-8, 7-5 USA South) blow for blow for much of the second half, withstanding a few pushes from the Tornadoes to come back and tie or take a brief lead.
For a five-plus minute stretch in the fourth quarter, both teams traded the lead seven times. MC took its most sizable advantage with Cronk’s layup early in the fourth quarter, set up by Courtney Carruthers’ game-tying 3-pointer with inside of a minute left in the third quarter and a Shelby Hix and-1 to open the fourth.
That lead put the Scots in familiar territory. They’ve had seven games this season that have been won or lost by one or two possessions. Travillian knew how important that five-point margin was.
“I’ve seen that, literally every single game this year that we have lost,” Travillian said. “At the under five-minute mark, we had been in a one possession game in either direction. I wouldn’t say I felt comfortable (with a five-point lead), but I was hopeful. I was hoping maybe we were turning this corner late, but the same problems got us again, the turnovers and the inability to get a big stop and not finishing some stuff around the rim.”
A Hix layup gave MC its last lead at 57-56 with under two minutes remaining, but the downward spiral began with a Lexi Shepard jumper that was followed by a Destiny Williams steal and transition score before MaKenna Perkins extended the Brevard run to eight with a layup at 44 seconds.
While the Scots struggled in the paint and in the turnover battle, there were a few positive highlights, including rebounding, where they outrebounded the Tornadoes, 43-36, and at the free throw line, where they shot better than 72%.
Offensively, Jordan Heifner starred with a game-high 20 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and a pair of 3-pointers.
“(Heifner) played her guts out,” Travillian said. “She absolutely played her guts out. She played hard from the opening tip to the final horn. She was one person I felt like was pushing on both ends of the floor and attacking. She played her best out there.”
Hix also accounted for a lot of MC’s offensive production, especially in the fourth quarter, when she scored seven of her 11 total points.
In fact, Hix was likely responsible for the Scots being able to stay in the game late in the fourth quarter. It was fitting, given that the team’s three seniors, which includes Hix, along with Elsa Eckenrod and Hannah Jones, were honored in pregame.
“(Hix) hit some really, really big shots for us,” Travillian said. “It was fitting because she’s hit big shots throughout her career here and she made some major shots last year when we won the conference championship. It was fitting that for her senior night she made some big ones again.”
