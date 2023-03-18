ORLANDO, Fla. — Justin Gainey knew Tennessee could not out-talent Duke.
Of the nine players who average more than 10 minutes a game for the Blue Devils, six are former top-100 prospects, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. Tennessee has five such players on its entire roster and one of them — freshmen guard Freddie Dillone V — is redshirting after enrolling midway through the season.
What Tennessee could do, however, was rely on its physicality, and Gainey reminded the No. 4-seed Vols as often as he could ahead of their Round of 32 matchup with No. 5-seed Duke.
“I think we’re at our best when we’re gritty, we’re grimey and we’re just tough-minded,” the Tennessee assistant coach told The Daily Times. “Our style isn’t the prettiest all the time because it is centered around defense, and some people, from an aesthetics standpoint, think that isn’t fun basketball to watch because it’s not sexy. The mindset was we’re different than anybody else in this tournament, and what makes us different is we’re gritty, we’re grimey, we’re dirty, we’re muddy, and anybody who plays us, we have to bring them to that.
“We can’t try to be them. If you try to be Duke, Duke is going to out-Duke you because the talent that they’ve got is high-level. My message was if we wanted to try and out-talent them, it would be really hard for us to win that game, but if we make them play our style, we have a chance.”
The message stuck.
Tennessee was the aggressor from the opening tip and maintained the fight for 40 minutes in a 65-52 victory Saturday inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida that sent UT to the Sweet 16 for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
The Vols (25-10) will face the winner of today’s matchup between No. 9-seed FAU and No. 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday inside fabled Madison Square Garden.
“That’s what we do,” senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua said. “We’re a tough, hard-nosed team. ... What we were saying before the game the whole time is we were going to bring them into the mud with us and make them play a tough, hard-nosed game and see if they were ready for it.”
Tennessee senior forward Uros Plavsic set the tone for a physical afternoon — albeit in a detrimental way — by sending Duke freshman center Kyle Filipkowski to the floor twice with a pair of fouls in the opening two minutes, 12 seconds.
Sophomore forward Jonas Aidoo caught Filipkowski with an inadvertent elbow to the face, causing a small laceration below the eye, while grabbing an offensive rebound with 14:13 remaining in the first half. Moments later, senior guard Santiago Vescovi accidentally caught former NBA Global Academy roommate Tyrese Procter in the face with the ball while ripping through.
Duke (27-9) flopped with every blow while Tennessee stood tall.
“We feel like we’re at our best when we can do that,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “We know we play in a league where there’s a premium placed on physicality certainly, but we wanted to be physical. Obviously didn’t like the way it started with Uros, I didn’t like any part of that, he gets too emotional about it. We want to play within the rules in terms of — as physical as we want to be, we don’t want to foul.
“... We also felt like it was important that we attack on the offensive end and try to get a little bit more of an up tempo game because they’re very good at executing in the half court. And part of the physicality was to try to bring fatigue in by playing a quicker game.”
Statistically, the Vols displayed their toughness on the glass, out-rebounding Duke, 35-30. UT scored 12 second-chance points off 12 offensive rebounds.
Forty minutes in the mud brought about the best performance Tennessee has orchestrated since it lost sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler to a torn ACL against Arkansas on Feb. 28.
It also reaffirmed the identity Tennessee needs to maintain if it wants to dance its way to its first ever Final Four.
“When we get guys stuck and we start making players do things that they’re not used to doing, we wear them down and we just keep wearing them down,” said Nkamhoua, who scored 23 of his career-high 27 points in the second half. “I feel like I said this earlier in the year, but people have to be ready for us because it’s not going to be just one hit, it’s going to be continuous hits.
“The way you keep up with us is if you can just taking those hits and keep playing that tough game for 40 minutes. Because we come to play for 40 minutes, and we’re going to bring them down to the mud for 40 minutes. It’s tough, and some guys can hang and some guys can’t.”
